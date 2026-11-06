🚔 Austin Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Austin is busy and growing, which means steady demand for people who keep our community safe and supported. Here are a few public safety roles hiring now across the city.

Employer: Greater Austin YMCA

Greater Austin YMCA Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $53,000/year + $2,000 sign-on bonus (details shared in interview)

Lead all pool operations at a YMCA center, from lifeguards and swim instructors to safety, scheduling, and member experience. Great fit if you have aquatics leadership experience, current safety certifications, and want to grow programs that serve kids, families, and the wider community.

Employer: Block By Block

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Not listed (regular weekly schedule)

Not listed (regular weekly schedule) Pay: $23.50/hour, weekly pay + pay advance option

Work outside in downtown areas, patrolling on foot or bike to keep public spaces friendly, safe, and clean. This role comes with uniforms, benefits, PTO, and is open to folks from many backgrounds (including retirees and recent grads) as long as you can walk/bike a full shift and hold a valid TX driver’s license.

Employer: 1 Hotels (Starwood Hotels)

(Starwood Hotels) Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Pay: Not listed

Overnight loss prevention role at a luxury hotel, focused on patrols, incident response, and guest support while keeping a calm, professional presence. Ideal if you have security or military/law enforcement experience, can get/hold CPR, First Aid, AED, and alcohol awareness certifications, and like balancing safety work with high-end guest service.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Austin’s public safety openings change fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.