💰 Austin Accounting & Finance Roles With Multiple $100K+ Openings

Austin’s finance scene is busy right now—public sector, Big 4/Top 10 firms, startups, and national brands are all hiring. If you’re in accounting, tax, or actuarial work, there’s a solid mix of hands-on and leadership roles open.

Employer: City of Austin – Austin Emergency Management

City of Austin – Location: Austin, TX (5202 E Ben White Blvd)

Type: Full-time, temporary grant-funded

Pay: $29.76 – $37.20/hour (city notes broader hiring range $22.15–$61.08)

(city notes broader hiring range $22.15–$61.08) Focus: Managing federally funded emergency preparedness grants (UASI, SHSP) – budgeting, monitoring, reimbursements, reporting, and compliance. Great fit if you like public service, complex grants, and cross-team work with program managers and regional partners.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Range by city is linked; example: California range $109,915 – $228,850 (see KPMG pay transparency page for Austin-specific info)

Range by city is linked; example: (see KPMG pay transparency page for Austin-specific info) Focus: Life/annuity actuarial audit and advisory work—financial reporting, reserving, capital, and modeling using tools like AXIS/Prophet/Pathwise. Ideal if you have 3+ years actuarial experience and are progressing toward ASA and want client-facing work with big-name insurers.

Employer: Method (fintech API company)

(fintech API company) Location: Austin, TX (hybrid, 2–3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $300,000 – $325,000 base + equity + benefits

Focus: Lead Finance, Accounting, Strategic Finance, Biz Ops, and Rev Ops for a fast-growing fintech handling large payment volumes. Great for someone with 10+ years in finance (banking + operating roles) and 5+ years running a finance function who wants to own processes, audits, board reporting, and cross-functional projects.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a top CPA firm)

(recruiting for a top CPA firm) Location: Austin, TX (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $120,000 – $160,000 + benefits

Focus: Public accounting tax manager role—oversee staff, handle tax compliance and consulting for a diverse client base, and support business development. Best for a CPA with 5+ years public accounting who wants leadership and client-facing work.

Employer: Forvis Mazars US

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Focus: Ultra-high-net-worth private client tax—individuals, partnerships, trusts, estates, private foundations, and wealth strategies. You’ll manage client relationships, lead teams, and handle complex planning. Great for a CPA or JD with 5+ years in public accounting, law, or trust work.

Employer: LHH (recruiting for a national CPG company)

(recruiting for a national CPG company) Location: Austin, TX (South Austin office)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Focus: Hands-on controller role owning the books, monthly/year-end close, reporting, AP/AR, inventory, and a small team. Strong fit for a Senior Accountant ready to step up or an experienced CPG Controller who likes staying close to the details and working with QuickBooks.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed for Austin (sample ranges elsewhere: $95,000 – $160,000 depending on state)

Not listed for Austin (sample ranges elsewhere: depending on state) Focus: Lead audit engagements from planning through wrap-up, manage teams, and drive business development. You’ll handle complex GAAP/GAAS issues, internal controls, and SEC/PCAOB work. Best for a licensed CPA with 6+ years audit and strong client-facing skills.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Austin, TX (travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $100,400 – $197,900

Focus: Property & casualty actuarial consulting—reserving, pricing, capital models, AI-enabled solutions, and modernization projects. Great for someone with 2+ years P&C actuarial experience, 2+ exams passed, and interest in both technical modeling and client work.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a modular construction/rental company)

(recruiting for a modular construction/rental company) Location: Austin, TX (mostly remote with some in-person time)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $110,000 – $120,000 + ~20% bonus

Focus: Manufacturing accounting with ownership of month-end close and acting as the main contact for external auditors. Ideal if you have strong inventory/production accounting experience and want a mostly-remote role tied to Austin.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—Austin employers are moving fast and often flex for the right finance talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.