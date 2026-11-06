🎓 Austin Education Jobs with Multiple Training-Focused Roles

Austin’s education scene is buzzing, from early childhood care to workforce training and franchise coaching. Here are several roles where you can teach, train, and help people grow.

Employer: Texas Climate Jobs Project

Texas Climate Jobs Project Location: Austin, Texas Metropolitan Area

Salary: Starting at $65,000/year , with potential upward adjustments based on experience

, with potential upward adjustments based on experience Type: Full-time, Exempt (bargaining unit position with Teamsters Local 988)

Lead a 3-week, 120-hour apprenticeship readiness course using the Multi-Craft Core Curriculum (MC3) to help underserved adults access union construction careers. You’ll teach construction math, tools, OSHA-10, First Aid/CPR, financial literacy, and green construction, plus handle recruitment, case management, and union/employer partnerships across Texas.

Employer: Texas Association of School Boards (TASB)

Location: Austin, TX

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Type: Full-time, Onsite

Support a warm, play-based infant classroom with up to 8 babies, working closely with a Lead Teacher on daily care, milestones, and positive guidance. TASB offers competitive pay, rich benefits, onsite daycare and gym, tuition reimbursement, and strong work–life balance in a mission-driven setting that supports Texas public schools.

Employer: Epic Septic & Service

Location: Austin, TX (with ~30% travel)

(with ~30% travel) Salary: $100,000 base to start , increasing to $110,000 after 6 months and $120,000 after 12 months

, increasing to and Type: Full-time

Coach franchise owners from launch through growth while building Epic’s training programs from the ground up. You’ll design playbooks and SOPs, lead virtual and in-person training, review financials with owners, and help shape a growing national home-services brand alongside the founders.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—hiring needs shift fast in Austin.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.