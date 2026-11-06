🧑‍💼 Multiple Austin HR Roles, Some Remote, Up to $500K+

Austin’s HR scene is busy right now, with options from contract coordinator work to high-earning agency recruiting and healthcare talent roles.

Here are a few strong picks if you’re in Human Resources or recruiting and based in Austin, TX.

Employer: Jobot

Jobot Location: Austin, TX (work 100% remote , anywhere in the U.S.)

(work , anywhere in the U.S.) Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $500,000 per year (base + commission/bonuses)

(base + commission/bonuses) Why it’s interesting: Employee-owned recruiting firm with strong tech tools (custom ATS + AI assistant), unlimited PTO, every other Friday off, 2-week holiday break, and platinum-level benefits. Best fit if you have 2+ years of agency, full-desk recruiting and want high earning potential plus full remote flexibility.

Employer: Aditi Consulting

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Contract

Pay: $30.00 – $32.00 per hour , overtime eligible

, overtime eligible Why it’s interesting: Hands-on recruiting support role focused on interview scheduling, candidate concierge work, and ATS data integrity. Good fit if you have 2–4+ years of admin/HR or recruiting experience, are detail-oriented, and like being the hub between candidates, recruiters, and hiring managers.

Employer: Ascension

Location: Austin, TX (partially remote, on-site up to 2x/week )

(partially remote, ) Department: Provider Recruitment

Provider Recruitment Type: Full-time, day shift

Why it’s interesting: Full-cycle physician recruiting for OB and Pediatrics within a large nonprofit health system, with strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, 403(b) match, PTO, holidays, tuition support, parental leave, and more. Great if you have 2+ years of provider/physician recruiting and want a mission-driven healthcare environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists related roles that might be a better match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.