🎨 Austin Arts & Design Roles with Multiple Creative Openings

Austin’s creative scene is busy right now—good mix of hands-on design work and unique experience roles. If you’re into music, visuals, or UX, there’s something here to check out.

Employer: DC Army National Guard

DC Army National Guard Location: Austin, TX

Type: Part-time (military enlistment required)

Salary: Most non-prior service candidates earn about $200–$250 per drill weekend (subject to change)

Play in concert, jazz, marching, and ceremonial bands while getting paid training, tuition assistance, and access to GI Bill and retirement benefits. Great fit if you’re a strong instrumentalist (17–35) who wants to grow as a pro musician and doesn’t mind the military path.

Employer: Ammortal

Location: Remote (US) with some travel to Mars Hill, NC (Austin-based applicants welcome)

with some travel to Mars Hill, NC (Austin-based applicants welcome) Type: Full-time

Salary: $165,000 – $190,000 + equity (25,000 options)

Lead end-to-end experience design for a wellness tech product that blends hardware, software, and immersive environments. You’ll own the design system, manage and grow a design team, and stay hands-on in Figma and prototyping tools—ideal for a senior leader with 12+ years in product/experience design.

Employer: George P. Johnson Experience Marketing (GPJ)

Location: Austin, TX (Hybrid – 2+ days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (varies by experience, skills, and location)

Design for big experiential brands, turning 3D environments into bold 2D visuals using Adobe Creative Suite, Figma, and Google Suite. Good for designers with 3–5 years’ experience who like fast-paced agency work, travel (about 25%), and perks like employee ownership (ESOP) and flexible time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend—Austin’s creative network grows when we pass good leads around.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.