undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
💻 Austin IT Roles With Multiple Senior Openings at $150K+
Austin’s tech scene is still buzzing, with new senior and staff roles popping up across cloud, data, and software every week. Here are several standout IT openings hiring now in and around Austin, TX.
IT Geospatial Analyst Senior – Watershed Protection
Employer: City of Austin
Location: 505 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX (One Texas Center)
Salary: $34.67–$43.34/hour (approx. $72K–$90K/year)
Type: Full-time, 60% telework after training
Work on GIS and billing systems that support Austin’s drainage infrastructure. You’ll manage enterprise geodatabases, build FME workflows, support ESRI apps, and help improve customer-facing tools like ArcGIS Online and Power BI.
Software Test Manager / Senior Manager
Employer: Vertage
Location: Austin, TX (onsite, Mon–Fri)
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time
Lead a team of test engineers in a fast-paced engineering environment. This “player-coach” role owns test strategy, HIL/SIL/simulation testing, Python-based automation, and release readiness for advanced products.
Senior Compiler Engineer – Infrastructure
Employer: NVIDIA
Location: Austin, TX
Salary: $152,000–$241,500/year + equity & benefits
Type: Full-time
Join NVIDIA’s compute compiler team to align internal compilers with open-source projects like LLVM, Clang, and MLIR. You’ll build tooling and automation that improve developer productivity across massive C++ codebases.
Senior Software Engineer, Full-stack – D&I Solutions
Employer: Planet
Location: Austin, TX (US-remote; 3 days/week in office if near one)
US National Salary Range: $160,600–$200,800/year (higher in SF/NY/CA)
Type: Full-time
Build full-stack features (React, TypeScript, Python) for a defense & intelligence app that delivers near real-time satellite insights. You’ll own features end-to-end and mentor others on best practices.
Senior Software Engineer I, Email
Employer: Braze
Location: Austin, TX
Base Pay Range (US): $128,842–$232,200/year; OTE $144,000–$258,000/year
Type: Full-time
Help power a platform that sends billions of personalized emails each month. This full-stack role focuses on large-scale email delivery systems, REST APIs, and high-reliability infrastructure for global brands.
Lead AV Programmer & Tech
Employer: ProSource
Location: Austin, TX (Greater Austin residential)
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time, field-based
Lead high-end residential AV installs (Control4, Lutron, advanced networking). You’ll program and troubleshoot smart-home systems, build racks in-house, and work directly in luxury homes around Austin.
Engineer II, Field Software
Employer: ASM
Location: Austin, TX
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time
Support and improve software that runs advanced semiconductor tools. You’ll debug C++/C#/Python systems, lead customer escalations, and work closely with global engineering teams on real factory equipment.
Principal Place and Route (PnR) Engineer
Employer: SambaNova
Location: Austin, TX
Base Pay Range (broad band): $1–$999,999/year (final offer based on experience)
Type: Full-time
Own PnR algorithms that map AI workloads onto SambaNova’s RDU chips. Ideal for experts in graph algorithms, combinatorial optimization, and high-performance C/C++ systems.
Principal Data Scientist
Employer: HP
Location: Austin, TX
Salary: $154,400–$227,750/year + bonus & equity
Type: Full-time
Lead AI/ML initiatives on one of the world’s largest device data lakes. You’ll design models in Python/PySpark, run experiments, and ship data products that power HP’s Workforce Experience Platform.
Senior Software Engineer – Zero Trust Connectivity
Employer: Cloudflare
Location: Austin, TX (also Lisbon, London)
Salary: Not listed (Lisbon range: €66,000–€83,000/year)
Type: Full-time
Work in Rust on Cloudflare’s Zero Trust connectivity hub, routing traffic across a massive global network. You’ll build highly distributed, reliable services that connect Cloudflare One products.
Lead Director – Cloud & Platform Engineering (Health100)
Employer: CVS Health
Location: Austin, TX
Salary: $144,200–$288,400/year + bonus & equity
Type: Full-time
Senior leadership role owning multi-cloud platform strategy across GCP, AWS, and Azure. You’ll set roadmaps, drive Terraform/IaC automation, and partner with SRE, security, and product teams for large-scale healthcare platforms.
Senior Software Development Manager
Employer: News Corp (Realtor.com)
Location: Austin, TX (4+ days/week in office)
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time
Lead two teams (about 19 engineers) owning identity, authentication, and consumer profile services on AWS. You’ll drive Auth0 rollout, passkeys/OTP, and security-critical architecture for millions of users.
Software Engineer – SRE
Employer: News Corp (Realtor.com)
Location: Austin, TX (4+ days/week in office)
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time
Join the Platform Engineering team to improve reliability and observability. You’ll help standardize monitoring on New Relic, build dashboards and alerts as code, and support AWS/EKS workloads.
Enterprise Solutions Engineer, Channel
Employer: NinjaOne
Location: Austin, TX or remote in select states (incl. TX)
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time, ~50% travel
Own the technical pre-sales cycle for enterprise and channel customers of NinjaOne’s Unified IT platform. You’ll run demos, design architectures, support RFPs, and build reusable assets for scaling the enterprise SE function.
Senior Software Engineer, Full Stack
Employer: SentiLink
Location: Austin, TX (US-remote)
Salary: $180,000–$220,000/year + equity & benefits
Type: Full-time
Build fraud-fighting tools using React, Go/Python, and PostgreSQL on AWS. You’ll ship APIs and UI features used by major banks to stop identity fraud, with a strong focus on quality and reliability.
Staff Software Engineer – Backend Python (Venmo)
Employer: Venmo (PayPal)**
Location: Austin, TX (hybrid: 3 days in office)
Austin Salary Range: $160,500–$238,700/year + bonus & equity
Type: Full-time
Senior backend leader role focused on Python services for Venmo. You’ll coordinate other engineers, set technical direction, and improve systems that power payments for millions of users.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many teams in Austin are open to strong candidates who are ready to grow into the job.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.