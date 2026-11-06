💻 Austin IT Roles With Multiple Senior Openings at $150K+

Austin’s tech scene is still buzzing, with new senior and staff roles popping up across cloud, data, and software every week. Here are several standout IT openings hiring now in and around Austin, TX.

Employer: City of Austin

Location: 505 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX (One Texas Center)

Salary: $34.67–$43.34/hour (approx. $72K–$90K/year)

Type: Full-time, 60% telework after training

Work on GIS and billing systems that support Austin’s drainage infrastructure. You’ll manage enterprise geodatabases, build FME workflows, support ESRI apps, and help improve customer-facing tools like ArcGIS Online and Power BI.

Employer: Vertage

Location: Austin, TX (onsite, Mon–Fri)

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Lead a team of test engineers in a fast-paced engineering environment. This “player-coach” role owns test strategy, HIL/SIL/simulation testing, Python-based automation, and release readiness for advanced products.

Employer: NVIDIA

Location: Austin, TX

Salary: $152,000–$241,500/year + equity & benefits

Type: Full-time

Join NVIDIA’s compute compiler team to align internal compilers with open-source projects like LLVM, Clang, and MLIR. You’ll build tooling and automation that improve developer productivity across massive C++ codebases.

Employer: Planet

Location: Austin, TX (US-remote; 3 days/week in office if near one)

US National Salary Range: $160,600–$200,800/year (higher in SF/NY/CA)

Type: Full-time

Build full-stack features (React, TypeScript, Python) for a defense & intelligence app that delivers near real-time satellite insights. You’ll own features end-to-end and mentor others on best practices.

Employer: Braze

Location: Austin, TX

Base Pay Range (US): $128,842–$232,200/year; OTE $144,000–$258,000/year

Type: Full-time

Help power a platform that sends billions of personalized emails each month. This full-stack role focuses on large-scale email delivery systems, REST APIs, and high-reliability infrastructure for global brands.

Employer: ProSource

Location: Austin, TX (Greater Austin residential)

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time, field-based

Lead high-end residential AV installs (Control4, Lutron, advanced networking). You’ll program and troubleshoot smart-home systems, build racks in-house, and work directly in luxury homes around Austin.

Employer: ASM

Location: Austin, TX

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Support and improve software that runs advanced semiconductor tools. You’ll debug C++/C#/Python systems, lead customer escalations, and work closely with global engineering teams on real factory equipment.

Employer: SambaNova

Location: Austin, TX

Base Pay Range (broad band): $1–$999,999/year (final offer based on experience)

Type: Full-time

Own PnR algorithms that map AI workloads onto SambaNova’s RDU chips. Ideal for experts in graph algorithms, combinatorial optimization, and high-performance C/C++ systems.

Employer: HP

Location: Austin, TX

Salary: $154,400–$227,750/year + bonus & equity

Type: Full-time

Lead AI/ML initiatives on one of the world’s largest device data lakes. You’ll design models in Python/PySpark, run experiments, and ship data products that power HP’s Workforce Experience Platform.

Employer: Cloudflare

Location: Austin, TX (also Lisbon, London)

Salary: Not listed (Lisbon range: €66,000–€83,000/year)

Type: Full-time

Work in Rust on Cloudflare’s Zero Trust connectivity hub, routing traffic across a massive global network. You’ll build highly distributed, reliable services that connect Cloudflare One products.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Austin, TX

Salary: $144,200–$288,400/year + bonus & equity

Type: Full-time

Senior leadership role owning multi-cloud platform strategy across GCP, AWS, and Azure. You’ll set roadmaps, drive Terraform/IaC automation, and partner with SRE, security, and product teams for large-scale healthcare platforms.

Employer: News Corp (Realtor.com)

Location: Austin, TX (4+ days/week in office)

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Lead two teams (about 19 engineers) owning identity, authentication, and consumer profile services on AWS. You’ll drive Auth0 rollout, passkeys/OTP, and security-critical architecture for millions of users.

Employer: News Corp (Realtor.com)

Location: Austin, TX (4+ days/week in office)

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Join the Platform Engineering team to improve reliability and observability. You’ll help standardize monitoring on New Relic, build dashboards and alerts as code, and support AWS/EKS workloads.

Employer: NinjaOne

Location: Austin, TX or remote in select states (incl. TX)

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time, ~50% travel

Own the technical pre-sales cycle for enterprise and channel customers of NinjaOne’s Unified IT platform. You’ll run demos, design architectures, support RFPs, and build reusable assets for scaling the enterprise SE function.

Employer: SentiLink

Location: Austin, TX (US-remote)

Salary: $180,000–$220,000/year + equity & benefits

Type: Full-time

Build fraud-fighting tools using React, Go/Python, and PostgreSQL on AWS. You’ll ship APIs and UI features used by major banks to stop identity fraud, with a strong focus on quality and reliability.

Employer: Venmo (PayPal)**

Location: Austin, TX (hybrid: 3 days in office)

Austin Salary Range: $160,500–$238,700/year + bonus & equity

Type: Full-time

Senior backend leader role focused on Python services for Venmo. You’ll coordinate other engineers, set technical direction, and improve systems that power payments for millions of users.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many teams in Austin are open to strong candidates who are ready to grow into the job.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.