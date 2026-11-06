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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Austin — From Furniture to Pets
Austin neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home furniture to pet supplies. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available around town.
Black+Decker Lawn Mower Grass Catcher Bag
Item: Black+Decker lawn mower grass catcher bag
Condition: Replacement bag (no mower included)
Location: South Windmill Run, Austin, TX
Category: Garden
Details: Extra grass catcher bag for Black+Decker lawn mowers. Good if your current bag is torn or missing.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Bag of Nail Polish
Item: Bag of nail polish
Condition: Used nail polish
Location: South Windmill Run, Austin, TX
Category: Other
Details: Mixed bag of nail polishes. Great for trying new colors or craft projects. Expect some bottles to be partly used.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Mirrored Oval Dresser with Glass Top
Item: Mirrored oval dresser with glass top
Condition: Described as elegant, with three drawers
Location: South Windmill Run, Austin, TX
Category: Furniture
Details: Stylish dresser with mirrored surfaces and a glass top. Has three drawers for storage and adds a bit of glamour to a bedroom or entryway.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Children's Character Wall Hangings
Item: Children's character wall hangings
Condition: Not stated
Location: Govalle, Austin, TX
Category: Home decor and accessories
Details: Colorful wall hangings with popular kids’ characters. Nice for a child’s bedroom or playroom.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Bike, Needs Tires
Item: Free bike (project bike)
Condition: Old; frame is fine, both tires are flat
Location: NACA Quail Creek West, Austin, TX
Category: Bicycles
Details: Good for someone who likes to tinker. You’ll need to replace or repair both tires. Porch pickup is offered.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Black Wooden Storage Bench
Item: Black wooden storage bench
Condition: Described as sturdy
Location: Tannehill, Austin, TX
Category: Furniture
Details: Wooden bench with a hinged lid and storage inside. Can work for indoor or outdoor use, like an entryway, porch, or mudroom.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Library Letters
Item: Library letters
Condition: Not stated
Location: Govalle, Austin, TX
Category: Other
Details: Letters for labeling or decorating a library space. Could be fun for a reading nook or classroom.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Lizard Trade (Leopard Gecko)
Item: Leopard gecko (lizard trade)
Condition: Live pet; other details not stated
Location: Four Points Center, Austin, TX
Category: Pet supplies
Details: Listing mentions a leopard gecko. Check the post for any notes on age, care needs, or what kind of trade/arrangement the poster wants.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Glitter iPhone 12 Mini Case
Item: Clear glitter phone case for iPhone 12 Mini
Condition: Not stated
Location: Rancho Alto, Austin, TX
Category: Phone accessories
Details: Clear case with glitter design, sized for the iPhone 12 Mini only.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Austin tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.