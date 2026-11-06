🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Austin — From Furniture to Pets

Austin neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home furniture to pet supplies. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available around town.

Item: Black+Decker lawn mower grass catcher bag

Condition: Replacement bag (no mower included)

Location: South Windmill Run, Austin, TX

Category: Garden

Details: Extra grass catcher bag for Black+Decker lawn mowers. Good if your current bag is torn or missing.

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Item: Bag of nail polish

Condition: Used nail polish

Location: South Windmill Run, Austin, TX

Category: Other

Details: Mixed bag of nail polishes. Great for trying new colors or craft projects. Expect some bottles to be partly used.

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Item: Mirrored oval dresser with glass top

Condition: Described as elegant, with three drawers

Location: South Windmill Run, Austin, TX

Category: Furniture

Details: Stylish dresser with mirrored surfaces and a glass top. Has three drawers for storage and adds a bit of glamour to a bedroom or entryway.

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Item: Children's character wall hangings

Condition: Not stated

Location: Govalle, Austin, TX

Category: Home decor and accessories

Details: Colorful wall hangings with popular kids’ characters. Nice for a child’s bedroom or playroom.

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Item: Free bike (project bike)

Condition: Old; frame is fine, both tires are flat

Location: NACA Quail Creek West, Austin, TX

Category: Bicycles

Details: Good for someone who likes to tinker. You’ll need to replace or repair both tires. Porch pickup is offered.

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Item: Black wooden storage bench

Condition: Described as sturdy

Location: Tannehill, Austin, TX

Category: Furniture

Details: Wooden bench with a hinged lid and storage inside. Can work for indoor or outdoor use, like an entryway, porch, or mudroom.

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Item: Library letters

Condition: Not stated

Location: Govalle, Austin, TX

Category: Other

Details: Letters for labeling or decorating a library space. Could be fun for a reading nook or classroom.

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Item: Leopard gecko (lizard trade)

Condition: Live pet; other details not stated

Location: Four Points Center, Austin, TX

Category: Pet supplies

Details: Listing mentions a leopard gecko. Check the post for any notes on age, care needs, or what kind of trade/arrangement the poster wants.

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Item: Clear glitter phone case for iPhone 12 Mini

Condition: Not stated

Location: Rancho Alto, Austin, TX

Category: Phone accessories

Details: Clear case with glitter design, sized for the iPhone 12 Mini only.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Austin tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.