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Austin

Glimmer Austin renews support for Jeremiah Program

4 days ago
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Glimmer Austin is continuing its partnership with Jeremiah Program Austin, which helps single mothers and their children gain economic stability through education, job training, and family support. The partnership aims to give more chances for families in Austin to grow, build careers, and break cycles of poverty over time.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Glimmer Austin

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