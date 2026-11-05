Community Give Back Day & Resource Fair in Manor

The African American Youth Harvest Foundation will hold a Community Give Back Day & Resource Fair on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Manor Satellite Food Pantry & Resource Hub, 600 E. Parsons St., Building 300, Manor, TX 78653. Families can receive food pantry services, household goods and clothing, and connect with community resources and service providers. Anyone who did not complete an intake form at last month’s event must fill one out before getting services, and prior intake completion will be checked; to save time and reduce wait times, complete the intake form in advance here: intake form.

This content is adapted from materials provided by African American Youth Harvest Foundation