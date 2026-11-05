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Austin

Austin Community Foundation shares origin story

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OL2Er_1GoMbchp00

The Austin Community Foundation is sharing the story of how local leaders in the 1970s created a community foundation to bring people together, manage charitable funds, and meet local needs for future generations.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Austin Community Foundation

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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