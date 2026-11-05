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Austin
Austin Community Foundation shares origin story
6 days ago
The Austin Community Foundation is sharing the story of how local leaders in the 1970s created a community foundation to bring people together, manage charitable funds, and meet local needs for future generations.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Austin Community Foundation
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