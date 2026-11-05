⚡ Austin Utilities & Infrastructure Jobs – Multiple Openings This Week

Austin’s growth isn’t slowing down, and the crews who keep our power and water systems running are in high demand. Here are several solid utilities and infrastructure roles hiring now.

Employer: NorthStar Energy Solutions, LLC (a Quanta Services company)

NorthStar Energy Solutions, LLC (a company) Location: Austin, TX (travel required across Central Southwest U.S.)

(travel required across Central Southwest U.S.) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-level lineman role working on energized high-voltage transmission lines using barehand and live-line methods, sometimes from helicopters and tall structures. Best fit for a Journeyman Lineman with 5+ years transmission experience, barehand certification, and a Class A CDL, looking for big projects, storm response work, and strong benefits (401k match, medical, dental, vision, disability).

Employer: City of Austin – Austin Water

Location: Permitting and Development Center (PDC), Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role making sure industrial and commercial users meet pretreatment rules before wastewater hits the city system. Good for someone with strong regulatory, environmental, or water/wastewater compliance experience who wants stable city benefits and work that directly protects Austin’s water and environment.

Employer: City of Austin – Austin Water

Location: Webberville Service Center, Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Plan and manage project and workforce schedules to keep Austin Water’s infrastructure work on track. Great fit if you’re organized, like working with data, timelines, and crews, and want a steady city job tied to long-term water and wastewater projects.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore from the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.