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⚡ Austin Utilities & Infrastructure Jobs – Multiple Openings This Week
Austin’s growth isn’t slowing down, and the crews who keep our power and water systems running are in high demand. Here are several solid utilities and infrastructure roles hiring now.
Barehand Transmission Lineman
- Employer: NorthStar Energy Solutions, LLC (a Quanta Services company)
- Location: Austin, TX (travel required across Central Southwest U.S.)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
High-level lineman role working on energized high-voltage transmission lines using barehand and live-line methods, sometimes from helicopters and tall structures. Best fit for a Journeyman Lineman with 5+ years transmission experience, barehand certification, and a Class A CDL, looking for big projects, storm response work, and strong benefits (401k match, medical, dental, vision, disability).
Pretreatment Compliance Specialist Senior – Austin Water
- Employer: City of Austin – Austin Water
- Location: Permitting and Development Center (PDC), Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior-level role making sure industrial and commercial users meet pretreatment rules before wastewater hits the city system. Good for someone with strong regulatory, environmental, or water/wastewater compliance experience who wants stable city benefits and work that directly protects Austin’s water and environment.
Scheduler Analyst – Austin Water
- Employer: City of Austin – Austin Water
- Location: Webberville Service Center, Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Plan and manage project and workforce schedules to keep Austin Water’s infrastructure work on track. Great fit if you’re organized, like working with data, timelines, and crews, and want a steady city job tied to long-term water and wastewater projects.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore from the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.