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📢 Online session: Goodwill disability employment resources, Nov. 11
5 days ago
📅 Learn about Goodwill disability employment services (online)
On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, from 12:00–1:00 pm, Austin ISD is hosting an online Empower Hour session with Goodwill Central Texas Disability Services.
This Zoom session will give an overview of:
- Customized employment support
- Vocational training options
- Career placement resources
- The step-by-step referral process for individuals and families
- Ways to partner and collaborate with local Goodwill teams
It’s designed for families, caregivers, and community advocates who want to build more inclusive support networks across Central Texas.
Join on Zoom at bit.ly/SPEDsessions during the event time.
More Info: Empower Hour: Overview of Goodwill Resources & Ser...
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