🚨 APD investigating fatal pedestrian crash on IH‑35 SB

A woman was killed in a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at about 12:20 a.m. in the 8000 block of N IH 35 southbound in Austin.

Austin Police say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating. The pedestrian, Gabbrielle Pousset (born 08/31/01), was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is being counted as Austin’s 75th fatal crash of 2026, resulting in 77 traffic deaths so far this year. On the same date in 2025, there had been 81 fatal crashes and 85 deaths.

The investigation is still ongoing, and details may change.

If you have any information about this crash, please call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111. You can also share tips anonymously through Capital Area Crime Stoppers at austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.