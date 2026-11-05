🚨 Teen killed, driver charged in S. Mopac intoxication crash

A teen passenger was killed in a two-car crash on Monday, November 2, 2026 at 9:43 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Mopac Expressway northbound in Austin.

Austin Police say 18-year-old Joseph Isaiah Miller was driving one of the vehicles and was taken to a local hospital, where he remains. His passenger, 16-year-old Kristopher Emmanuel Soto (born 05/19/2010), was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to a hospital for evaluation and later released.

APD Drug Recognition Experts determined Miller was intoxicated while driving. He has been arrested and charged with Intoxication Manslaughter.

This is being investigated as Austin’s 78th fatal crash of 2026, resulting in 80 fatalities so far this year.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and details may change. If you have any information, call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111 or share an anonymous tip with Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 or austincrimestoppers.org.