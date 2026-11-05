🚨 Police seek tips in deadly S. 1st Street hit-and-run

🚨 Hit-and-run fatality on S. 1st Street; police seek tips

Austin Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in the 4100 block of S. 1st Street.

Crash time: about 12:52 a.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2026

about Location: 4100 block of S. 1st Street , Austin

, Austin Victim: an unidentified White female pedestrian, taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead

an pedestrian, taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead Driver: unknown vehicle; the driver did not stop or render aid.

This is being counted as Austin’s 76th fatal crash of 2026, resulting in 78 fatalities so far this year.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and details may change.

If you saw anything or have camera footage or other information, please contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111. You can also share tips anonymously through Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 or austincrimestoppers.org.