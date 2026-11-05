🚨 Police seek help ID’ing aggravated robbery suspect at Secret Beach

🚨 Police seek help ID’ing robbery suspect near Secret Beach

The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is asking for the community’s help after an aggravated robbery on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 10:15 a.m. near Secret Beach in Roy G. Guerrero Park, 400 Grove Boulevard.

Two adult men used weapons to threaten a juvenile and stole a cell phone, fishing pole, tackle box, and other fishing gear. One suspect has been identified, but detectives still need help finding the second.

The unidentified suspect is described as a light‑skinned Hispanic male, 17–22 years old, about 5'10"–6'0", skinny build, dark curly hair, mustache, rifle tattoo on upper right arm, possible tattoo on right hand, last seen wearing a tan Champion backpack and black Ramones t‑shirt.

If you have any information, call the APD Robbery Unit at 512-974-5092. To stay anonymous, contact Capital Area Crime Stoppers at austincrimestoppers.org or 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for tips leading to an arrest.