📅 Free pet adoptions at PetSmart Mega Event Nov. 7

📅 Free pet adoptions at PetSmart in Sunset Valley

Looking for a new furry (or fluffy) family member? On Saturday, November 7, 2026, Austin Animal Services and six rescue partners are hosting a Mega Adoption Event at PetSmart in Sunset Valley.

You can:

Meet adoptable dogs and small animals

Talk with local rescue groups like Austin Pets Alive!, Austin Guinea Pig Rescue, Ay Chihuahua Rescue, Houston Chow Chow Connection, PAWS of Austin, and Rescue ATX Dogs

Learn about pet adoption and support local rescues

Adoptions through Austin Animal Services are FREE at this event.

Whether you’re ready to adopt or just want to visit some adorable animals, you’re welcome to stop by and show support for pet adoption in our community on November 7.