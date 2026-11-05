📢 Nov. 12 Zoom meeting on new rules for 3–4 unit buildings

📢 Learn about new rules for 3–4 unit buildings in Austin

The City of Austin is holding an online meeting to talk about proposed code changes for buildings with three to four dwelling units.

When: Thursday, Nov. 12

Where: Zoom (online)

Right now, these small multifamily buildings must follow full International Building Code (IBC) rules, including commercial-grade engineering and a site plan review.

The proposed amendments would:

Remove the engineering and site plan requirement

the engineering and site plan requirement Set a maximum building size of 6,000 sq. ft.

Require fire-resistant separations between units and shared exits

between units and shared exits Require automatic sprinkler systems

Add extra fire-safety rules for garages, carports, and wooden decks

You can learn more and register for the Zoom meeting, and share your thoughts.

Public comments are accepted on PublicInput through Nov. 27.