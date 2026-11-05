💰 Austin food businesses: free grease trap install now available

💰 Up to $30K in free grease trap help for Austin food businesses

Austin Water has launched a Grease Trap Relief Program to help small food businesses and Charitable Feeding Organizations (CFOs) with costly grease trap needs.

Approved businesses can receive no-cost grease trap equipment and installation or replacement, worth $30,000 or more. The program is open to both new and existing businesses.

Key points:

All grease traps provided are poly/fiberglass models , which use less water and are easier to install and clean.

, which use less water and are easier to install and clean. The City pays for the grease trap and installation/replacement through a City‑approved contractor .

through a . The business or property owner is responsible for all future maintenance and repairs .

. Participants must follow Fats, Oils and Grease (FOG) Best Management Practices and sign a Legal Agreement and show proof of ownership before work begins.

How to apply: