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Local Authority
💰 Austin food businesses: free grease trap install now available
5 days ago
💰 Up to $30K in free grease trap help for Austin food businesses
Austin Water has launched a Grease Trap Relief Program to help small food businesses and Charitable Feeding Organizations (CFOs) with costly grease trap needs.
Approved businesses can receive no-cost grease trap equipment and installation or replacement, worth $30,000 or more. The program is open to both new and existing businesses.
Key points:
- All grease traps provided are poly/fiberglass models, which use less water and are easier to install and clean.
- The City pays for the grease trap and installation/replacement through a City‑approved contractor.
- The business or property owner is responsible for all future maintenance and repairs.
- Participants must follow Fats, Oils and Grease (FOG) Best Management Practices and sign a Legal Agreement and show proof of ownership before work begins.
How to apply:
- Submit an online application anytime via the Grease Trap Relief Program webpage.
- Questions? Email AWGreaseTrapRelief@austintexas.gov.
More Info: Austin Water Grease Trap Relief Program Is Now Liv...
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