Harry Ransom Center acquires Wynn Thomas archive

The Harry Ransom Center at The University of Texas at Austin has acquired the archive of production designer Wynn Thomas, covering more than four decades of work in theatre, film, and television, including collaborations with The Negro Ensemble Company, Spike Lee, Robert De Niro, and Tim Burton. To mark the acquisition, the Center will host a screening of To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (1995) on Wednesday, November 11 at 6 p.m. at the Harry Ransom Center, followed by a discussion and audience questions with Wynn Thomas and Jenny Romero, the Center’s Robert De Niro Curator of Film.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Harry Ransom Center