State Fire Commission meets Nov. 12 in Austin

The Texas Commission on Fire Protection will hold its next Commission meeting on Thursday, November 12, 2026, starting at 10:00 a.m. at its Austin HQ. In‑person attendees can scan the QR code at the site to register for continuing education credit, and the meeting will stream live on the agency’s Facebook and YouTube pages. Watch on YouTube at TCFP-Official and get more details at https://www.tcfp.texas.gov/upcoming-meetings.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Texas Commission on Fire Protection