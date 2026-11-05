🚌 Austin & Del Valle transportation jobs with multiple openings

Austin’s roads are busy and so is the local hiring scene. If you like staying on the move and working with people, these transportation roles are worth a look.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive wages, PTO, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, medical, dental, vision, tuition assistance

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops, handle returns, and keep the vehicle clean and safe. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, have a clean driving record, and like a mix of driving and light in-store help; bilingual (Spanish) is a plus.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,200 – $2,500 per week

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, prescription coverage, paid orientation, passenger ride-along and pet rider programs

Haul freight with a tractor–trailer, plan routes, secure loads, and follow DOT/FMCSA rules; some routes may be OTR and may include refrigerated trailers. Great if you already have a valid CDL A, can handle manual loading/unloading, and want higher weekly pay with solid benefits.

Employer: CSC ServiceWorks

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Pay: $20.00 – $22.00 per hour

Benefits: 75% employer-paid medical, dental, vision; HSA with contribution; PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, paid training, disability & life insurance, discounts, education reimbursement

Deliver and install washers, dryers, and related tech at homes and client sites using a box truck and hand cart. Ideal if you’re 21+, can lift up to 100 lbs, have basic plumbing/electrical skills, and want steady weekday work with strong benefits.

Employer: The Parking Spot

Location: Del Valle, TX (near Austin airport)

Type: Full-time, afternoons & evenings

Pay: $12 per hour + tips and bonus opportunities

Benefits: Weekly pay; employee ownership program; for eligible staff: medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, vacation, holidays, training

Drive airport shuttles (non-CDL) between parking lots and the terminal, help with luggage, and give friendly service to travelers. Good match if you’re 21+, like talking with people, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want consistent schedules near the airport.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—transportation roles in this area tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.