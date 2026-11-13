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Austin
🏥 Austin, MN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Flexible Hours
4 days ago
Austin’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you like hospital pace or one-on-one home care. Here are several local roles hiring now in and around Austin, MN.
Pharmacy Tech – Outpatient (Levels 1–5)
- Employer: Mayo Clinic
- Location: Austin & Albert Lea, MN (clinic pharmacies; some home delivery driving)
- Type: Full-time (80 hours/pay period)
- Pay: $20.98 – $40.62/hour (based on level and experience)
- Schedule: 8-hour shifts; pharmacy open Mon–Fri 8 a.m.–6 p.m., Sat 9 a.m.–1 p.m.; 4-hour Saturday every 4th–6th weekend; no Sundays or holidays
- Highlights: Work in outpatient/retail pharmacy with a top-ranked health system. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, like patient contact, and want strong benefits and room to grow from Tech I up to higher levels.
Physical Therapist – Home Health (Contract, Part-Time)
- Employer: Regency Home Healthcare
- Location: Austin, MN area (in-home visits, on the road)
- Type: Contract, Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Schedule: You set your own schedule – weekdays only, weekends only, or mix of days/evenings
- Highlights: See clients in their homes with full control over your hours. Great if you have a current MN PT license, like working independently, and want flexible extra income while serving all ages from pediatrics to geriatrics.
Registered Nurse – Medical Surgical (RN)
- Employer: Mayo Clinic
- Location: Austin, MN
- Type: Part-time (48 hours/pay period)
- Pay: $40.19 – $61.18/hour (union scale)
- Schedule: 12-hour rotating day/night shifts, every 3rd weekend, holiday rotation
- Highlights: Med–Surg role with strong benefits, a nurse residency program for new grads, and robust orientation for all experience levels. TN sponsorship is available for eligible candidates.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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