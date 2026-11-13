Austin’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you like hospital pace or one-on-one home care. Here are several local roles hiring now in and around Austin, MN.

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic Location: Austin & Albert Lea, MN (clinic pharmacies; some home delivery driving)

Austin & Albert Lea, MN (clinic pharmacies; some home delivery driving) Type: Full-time (80 hours/pay period)

(80 hours/pay period) Pay: $20.98 – $40.62/hour (based on level and experience)

(based on level and experience) Schedule: 8-hour shifts; pharmacy open Mon–Fri 8 a.m.–6 p.m., Sat 9 a.m.–1 p.m. ; 4-hour Saturday every 4th–6th weekend; no Sundays or holidays

8-hour shifts; pharmacy open ; 4-hour Saturday every 4th–6th weekend; Highlights: Work in outpatient/retail pharmacy with a top-ranked health system. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, like patient contact, and want strong benefits and room to grow from Tech I up to higher levels.

Employer: Regency Home Healthcare

Regency Home Healthcare Location: Austin, MN area (in-home visits, on the road)

Austin, MN area (in-home visits, on the road) Type: Contract, Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Schedule: You set your own schedule – weekdays only, weekends only, or mix of days/evenings

– weekdays only, weekends only, or mix of days/evenings Highlights: See clients in their homes with full control over your hours. Great if you have a current MN PT license, like working independently, and want flexible extra income while serving all ages from pediatrics to geriatrics.

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic Location: Austin, MN

Austin, MN Type: Part-time (48 hours/pay period)

(48 hours/pay period) Pay: $40.19 – $61.18/hour (union scale)

(union scale) Schedule: 12-hour rotating day/night shifts , every 3rd weekend , holiday rotation

12-hour , , holiday rotation Highlights: Med–Surg role with strong benefits, a nurse residency program for new grads, and robust orientation for all experience levels. TN sponsorship is available for eligible candidates.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.