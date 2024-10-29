Open in App
    Steve Sarkisian's top 2 concerns heading into Texas football bye week

    By Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman,

    1 days ago

    (This story was updated to correct a misspelling/typo.)

    Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian always comes prepared, even at his weekly question-and-answer session with reporters Mondays at Royal-Memorial Stadium.

    Before he fields questions, Sarkisian will always consult some notes that he’s taken so he can emphasize certain points during an opening statement. This week, he took a brief moment to thank UT fans and credit his team for a hard-fought road win over Vanderbilt before quickly diving into something at the top of his list — and still at the top of mind two days after the 27-24 victory .

    “That's 18 penalties now in the last two ball games, and we have to clean that up,” Sarkisian said, adding up the 10 against Vanderbilt and the eight in the Oct. 19 loss to Georgia. “And our penalties did not come at the ideal time. I don't know if there ever is an ideal time, but those penalties (against Vanderbilt) did not occur at the right time, and we have to be better.”

    GOLDEN: Texas football's defense can't rest if Longhorns are going special places

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YwgD5_0wQrGRDl00

    Steve Sarkisian: Penalties were 'impactful plays'

    Sarkisian then spent a few minutes diving into several specific calls and the major impact they had on the final score: a personal foul on defensive tackle Vernon Broughton that negated an interception return for a score by freshman cornerback Kobe Black; a pass-interference call against cornerback Malik Muhammad on a fourth-down play for the Commodores ; and two holding calls wiped out first-down runs.

    “We had 10 penalties in the game, and seven of them were really impactful penalties,” Sarkisian said. “There's times that you can get penalties and it's a false start, 5 yards, and it's first-and-15. Nothing to see there, you know? But these were impactful plays.”

    Paired with two turnovers on tipped passes thrown by quarterback Quinn Ewers, the penalties helped turn what could have been a comfortable win by Texas into somewhat of a nail-biter down the stretch, Sarkisian said.

    “If you would have said the game would have finished 45-10, it wouldn't have surprised me if you just watched the film and watched some of the execution that was happening,” he said. “But yet, we have things that are happening in a game that are causing the game to remain a little closer than we would have liked, whether it's holding penalties, whether it's tip-ball interceptions, whether it's a couple penalties on defense that swing the score.”

    FOR SUBSCRIBERS: How Texas football's Spanish radio broadcast overcomes adversity to deliver on game days

    Texas offensive line a focus of concerns

    How does Texas try to fix the penalty issue in its second bye week of the season? That’s what Sarkisian, offensive line coach Kyle Flood, the rest of the staff and the players have to figure out with a resurgent Florida squad visiting Royal-Memorial Stadium on Nov. 9.

    The line has shouldered much of the blame for the penalties, especially after high-profile calls against Vanderbilt like an unsportsmanlike conduct on right tackle Cameron Williams and two holding calls on left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. Overall, the unit has accounted for six of the 18 penalties over the past two games.

    The receivers and tight ends have been flagged four times, the defensive line and secondary have drawn two flags, and special teams has three penalties. There has also been an illegal substitution call.

    Those half-dozen penalties by the offensive line as well as the 11 sacks allowed over the past two games has prompted criticism for a unit seen as a team strength early in the season. The blame is both warranted and exaggerated, Sarkisian said.

    “The offensive line is kind of like the quarterback,” Sarkisian said. “Quarterback always gets too much praise when things go well and probably get too much blame when they don't. Clearly, I think they (the offensive line) know they can play better than they played the last couple weeks.

    “Everybody's got to do their job better. That's myself, coach Flood, everybody involved. We’ve got a veteran group (at offensive line), and they've got some good football ahead of them.”

    Follow the American-Statesman on Facebook and X for more.

    This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Steve Sarkisian's top 2 concerns heading into Texas football bye week

