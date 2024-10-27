From the Archives: A humble building can tell us so much about Austin history

Around every corner, Austin's historical wonders wait patiently for us. If only we opened our eyes and looked closer. And then asked questions.

For instance, while strolling in East Austin, you might spy a sober, symmetrical building at 1165 Angelina St. Hardly monumental, with less than 2,000 square feet of floor space, it is faced with beige "Austin common" brick. Its doors open under a single gable flanked by four windows on each side. A modest cupola perches atop the low roof.

It currently houses the genealogical research services of the George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center.

Nevertheless, this modest building began life in 1926 as Austin's central library .

It was located at Ninth and Guadalupe streets across from Wooldridge Square Park, one of the four block-sized squares in the city's original, 1839 urban plan. On the same block stood the First Baptist Church for people of color, founded by the Rev. Jacob Fontaine, a businessman, political leader and founder of one of the first Black newspapers in the South.

In 1933, the same building was replaced by a handsome Beaux Arts structure that now houses the Austin History Center, recently restored. That elegant structure was, in turn, replaced as the central library in 1979 by the modernist John Henry Faulk Building, now used in part by the history center next door. The Faulk was replaced in 2017 by the architecturally consequential Austin Central Library on West Cesar Chavez Street above Lady Bird Lake.

Back in East Austin, the unassuming wood-framed original — later clad in brick — was moved to Angelina Street to serve African Americans. In 1947, leaders changed its name to the George Washington Carver Branch Library, in honor of the famed scientist and inventor.

In 1979, a more modern New Carver Branch Library was opened at Angelina and Rosewood Avenue, right next to the first structure, which started its third life in 1980 as a museum of African American history.

Everyone agreed that small, sweet structure could not begin to honor the historical and cultural contributions of African Americans in Austin. In 2005, the Carver Museum and Cultural Center — designed by Donna Carter and team, and blessed with the Boyd Vance Theatre, multiple galleries, classrooms, studios and archival space — rose behind the old, humble Carver Museum. Its tower-topped atrium serves as a street-level landmark for the complex, which includes the new library, the old museum, the new museum and monumental sculptures.

The 36,000-square-foot gem, run by the Austin Parks and Recreation Department's cultural division, is a beehive of social and cultural energy. It features a detailed exhibit on the old L.C. Anderson High School, once segregated for Black students, including its history of academic and athletic excellence.

Stay alert. History is just around the corner. Or maybe right in the middle of your own block.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: From the Archives: A humble building can tell us so much about Austin history