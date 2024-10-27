Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Austin American-Statesman

    From the Archives: A humble building can tell us so much about Austin history

    By Michael Barnes, Austin American-Statesman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wybRd_0wO6K2vz00

    Around every corner, Austin's historical wonders wait patiently for us. If only we opened our eyes and looked closer. And then asked questions.

    For instance, while strolling in East Austin, you might spy a sober, symmetrical building at 1165 Angelina St. Hardly monumental, with less than 2,000 square feet of floor space, it is faced with beige "Austin common" brick. Its doors open under a single gable flanked by four windows on each side. A modest cupola perches atop the low roof.

    It currently houses the genealogical research services of the George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dTkuP_0wO6K2vz00

    Nevertheless, this modest building began life in 1926 as Austin's central library .

    It was located at Ninth and Guadalupe streets across from Wooldridge Square Park, one of the four block-sized squares in the city's original, 1839 urban plan. On the same block stood the First Baptist Church for people of color, founded by the Rev. Jacob Fontaine, a businessman, political leader and founder of one of the first Black newspapers in the South.

    In 1933, the same building was replaced by a handsome Beaux Arts structure that now houses the Austin History Center, recently restored. That elegant structure was, in turn, replaced as the central library in 1979 by the modernist John Henry Faulk Building, now used in part by the history center next door. The Faulk was replaced in 2017 by the architecturally consequential Austin Central Library on West Cesar Chavez Street above Lady Bird Lake.

    Back in East Austin, the unassuming wood-framed original — later clad in brick — was moved to Angelina Street to serve African Americans. In 1947, leaders changed its name to the George Washington Carver Branch Library, in honor of the famed scientist and inventor.

    In 1979, a more modern New Carver Branch Library was opened at Angelina and Rosewood Avenue, right next to the first structure, which started its third life in 1980 as a museum of African American history.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PKdrk_0wO6K2vz00

    Everyone agreed that small, sweet structure could not begin to honor the historical and cultural contributions of African Americans in Austin. In 2005, the Carver Museum and Cultural Center — designed by Donna Carter and team, and blessed with the Boyd Vance Theatre, multiple galleries, classrooms, studios and archival space — rose behind the old, humble Carver Museum. Its tower-topped atrium serves as a street-level landmark for the complex, which includes the new library, the old museum, the new museum and monumental sculptures.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D0d2T_0wO6K2vz00

    The 36,000-square-foot gem, run by the Austin Parks and Recreation Department's cultural division, is a beehive of social and cultural energy. It features a detailed exhibit on the old L.C. Anderson High School, once segregated for Black students, including its history of academic and athletic excellence.

    Stay alert. History is just around the corner. Or maybe right in the middle of your own block.

    This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: From the Archives: A humble building can tell us so much about Austin history

    Related Search

    Austin central libraryHistorical buildingsAustin history centerEast AustinGenealogical researchCarver museum

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    System in Caribbean likely to develop into tropical storm, AccuWeather forecasts
    Austin American-Statesman3 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza18 days ago
    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Suspends Capt. James Spitler and Command Master Chief Michael Dioquino
    Alamogordo Conservative Dailylast hour
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Military Arrests a Person of Interest Suspect for Homicide of Sergeant at Fort Leonard Wood
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    'Screaming' girls reported by residents of Aurora apartments housing migrants
    David Heitz19 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post25 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    100+ Vendors, Delicious Drinks & More: You're Invited To Sip & Stroll in Kingston
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune11 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carneylast hour
    Chasing off the homeless: SET team despised, revered by Denverites
    David Heitz12 hours ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post28 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA24 days ago
    Liz Montgomery was Livid Former Husband/'Bewitched' Director Bill Asher Helmed 'Jeannie' TV-movie
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Popular Weymouth Restaurant Announces Holiday Pop-Up With Over 5,000 Ornaments
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    30+ Handmade Vendors, Raffles & More: Get Ready For Autumn Craft Fair in Medford
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz21 days ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily5 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy