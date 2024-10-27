Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Austin American-Statesman

    Texas Lottery Powerball, Lotto Texas results for Oct. 26, 2024

    By Robbie Farias, Austin American-Statesman,

    1 days ago

    The Texas Lottery offers multiple draw games for those aiming to win big. Here’s a look at Oct. 26, 2024, results for each game:

    Powerball

    08-12-40-45-51, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 2

    Check Powerball payouts and previous drawings here.

    Lotto Texas

    01-10-15-28-49-52

    Check Lotto Texas payouts and previous drawings here.

    Pick 3

    Morning: 4-4-8, FIREBALL: 3

    Day: 2-0-6, FIREBALL: 3

    Evening: 2-6-3, FIREBALL: 9

    Night: 2-0-2, FIREBALL: 7

    Check Pick 3 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Pick 4

    Morning: 6-3-5-3, FIREBALL: 7

    Day: 1-4-1-4, FIREBALL: 2

    Evening: 6-7-1-7, FIREBALL: 3

    Night: 8-7-9-2, FIREBALL: 2

    Check Pick 4 payouts and previous drawings here.

    All or Nothing

    Morning: 02-03-04-05-07-09-12-15-18-19-20-24

    Day: 01-02-04-05-08-09-10-14-15-16-17-18

    Evening: 01-02-03-04-05-07-10-13-16-17-20-24

    Night: 01-02-04-06-07-08-09-14-16-20-22-23

    Check All or Nothing payouts and previous drawings here.

    Cash Five

    03-12-23-28-35

    Check Cash Five payouts and previous drawings here.

    Feeling lucky? Explore the latest lottery news & results

    Winning lottery numbers are sponsored by Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network .

    Where can you buy lottery tickets?

    Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

    You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network , in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

    Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY). 18+ (19+ in NE, 21+ in AZ). Physically present where Jackpocket operates. Jackpocket is not affiliated with any State Lottery. Eligibility Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Terms: jackpocket.com/tos .

    This results page was generated automatically using information from TinBu and a template written and reviewed by a Statesman editor. You can send feedback using this form .

    This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas Lottery Powerball, Lotto Texas results for Oct. 26, 2024

    Related Search

    Texas lottery PowerballLotto TexasTexas lottery resultsPowerball drawPick 3 & 4Texas lottery

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena20 hours ago
    Denver may ease needle exchange restrictions near schools and day cares
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza19 days ago
    What channel is Texas A&M vs LSU on? TV info, time, predictions for Week 9 game
    Austin American-Statesman2 days ago
    The One Thing Most Cats Do When They’re Truly Content (But Few Parents Notice)
    Vision Pet Care4 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang flap: Jurinsky not stoking fear with promise to release videos, she says
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Machu Picchu Comin’ Atchu!
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy