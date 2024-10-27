A targeting penalty on Texas A&M football receiver Jahdae Walker almost cost the No. 14 Aggies in their matchup against No. 7 LSU.

On the fourth quarter's first play, Le'Veon Moss ran in for a 10-yard touchdown to push the Aggies' lead to 28-17. However, Walker was called for targeting on his block to help spring Moss free for the touchdown. The targeting call was upheld following a review, which wiped out the touchdown and saw Walker ejected from the game.

The penalty moved Texas A&M back to its LSU 18-yard line, setting up first-and-goal. Marcel Reed, who entered the game in the third quarter, made the penalty a moot point as he scored a touchdown on a 4-yard keeper to push the A&M lead to 28-17 with 14:07 left.

Walker will be suspended for the first half of the Aggie's next game, South Carolina, next weekend.

Why was Jahdae Walker ejected for targeting?

Walker was ejected after the officials determined that his blindside block ― a penalty itself ― made forcible contact with the offensive player he was attempting to block. Per the NCAA Football rulebook , the blindside block and the hit from Walker made the offensive player a "defenseless player" in that situation.

As his ejection occurred in the second half of the game, Walker will be forced to sit out the first half of next week's game against South Carolina. Walker is fourth on the team with 12 receptions for 147 yards and touchdown on the season entering tonight's game. Walker did not have a catch on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Did Jahdae Walker commit targeting? Texas A&M WR ejected vs LSU in rare call vs offense