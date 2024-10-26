Westlake rides defense and special teams to rivalry win over Lake Travis: 3 takeaways

LAKEWAY — Who needs a dominating offense when you have a ball-hawking defense and special teams that are, well, special.

Not Westlake, which leaned on a defense that created four turnovers and had an 80-yard punt return for a touchdown by Cal Livengood to spur a 28-16 win over Lake Travis on Friday at Cavalier Stadium.

“That’s who we are, and that’s who we need to be going forward,” said Westlake coach Tony Salazar, who's 4-0 against Lake Travis since being hired in 2022. “Going back and watching these games the last five years, that’s been the difference, is our defense creating turnovers in this football game. Our kids saw it on tape all week and we told them, find a way get up the field with a great tackle, strip stack or interception.”

George Jones had two first-half interceptions deep in Westlake’s side of the field and Thompson Bennett forced a fumble early in the second quarter, but it was the the second half where Westlake’s momentous plays came.

With the Chaps leading 14-10 late in the third quarter, Brandon Clark jumped a pass by Lake Travis quarterback Chaston Ditta and sprinted 54 yards for a touchdown. It not only put Westlake ahead by two scores, but came at a point where it felt like the Cavs were on the verge of taking the lead for the first time.

“The coaches handed out the game plan at the beginning of the week that showed us what we had to do on offense if we wanted to win,” Clark said. “Our (scout team) gave us great looks and showed us they played offense. I’d run through that play so many times in practice, but they only run it once or twice in a game. So when I saw it, I just broke on the ball and made a play.”

Here are three takeaways from Westlake's win:

More: Central Texas football player of the week: Connally RB Jonah Garcia had 7 touchdowns

Putting the special in a special win

In the fourth quarter, with the Chaps offense struggling — Westlake finished with less than 200 total yards — it was the turn of the special teams. Livengood hauled in a punt, then perfectly read the field and finished the final 40 yards sprinting down the Lake Travis sideline for the game’s final score.

It was something that Salazar thought might happen at halftime.

“We talked (at halftime) about how there was going to be a moment for a special teams play in the second half that was going to kill the will of our opponent,” he said. “And we did just that.”

Livengood, who also had a 25-yard touchdown catch in the first half from Rees Wise, said he was just following his blocks.

“The coaches told me to make sure to catch the ball first,” Livengood said. “Once I did that, I saw a little opening … and all the guys on the punt return made helluva blocks. I made a couple of guys miss, but all the glory should go to the punt return team for setting up the blocks.”

A personal performance for Westlake's George Jones

The importance of Jones’ interceptions might get overlooked, but they shouldn’t.

His first interception on Lake Travis’ first possession came on Westlake’s 2-yard line, and he returned it 34 yards to get the Chaps' offense out of the shadow of its own end zone. And his second pick came just before halftime right after the Cavs had forced a fumble and taken over at the Westlake 30.

More: Westlake linebacker Elliott Schaper's competitiveness made him our top defensive player

“I was getting pressed vertical, and I just had to make a play for my team,” Jones said. “We knew we were in a dogfight and had to make as many turnovers as possible.”

For Jones, the game, interceptions and result were deeply personal after growing up and attending Lake Travis schools before transferring.

“My sophomore year I got cut from the team at Lake Travis,” he said. “They told me I was no good. … This was a statement night for me. … It was time for me to go put on a show for me and my family.”

The Chaps are beginning to own the series

It marked the fifth straight win in the series for the Chaps, who haven’t lost to Lake Travis since 2019.

“You dream about playing this game, and to come out senior year and end up 5-0 against them — that’s huge,” Livengood said.

Jones said the Chaps took notice of the fact they were ranked lower in the polls.

“We had to come out and win the night to let them know we still run the 512,” he said.

Both coaches and players said that the standard and culture at Westlake has become to win important games, which means not overemphasizing one opponent.

“It’s just another big game," Salazar said. "We’re going to play big games in November. We’re going to play big games in December. And as long as we prepare throughout the week, big games are going to happen for our football team. Hats off to our coaches and kids, because they did prepare, and that’s why I gave them tomorrow off.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Westlake rides defense and special teams to rivalry win over Lake Travis: 3 takeaways