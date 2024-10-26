College football Week 9: Staff picks for Texas-Vanderbilt, LSU-Texas A&M, other top games

What's wrong with the Texas Longhorns ? Is Quinn Ewers 100%? Why isn't Arch Manning playing? How did Texas go from leading the SEC to a tie for fifth in just one week? Are the Longhorns still going to snag a CFP spot? What about the SEC championship game?

So many questions produced from one loss. Granted, it was the first loss of the season, but it did knock Texas from the No. 1 spot in the country to No. 6. Still, head coach Steve Sarkisian and UT players were adamant this week that they'll put last week's loss behind them and move forward.

The Longhorns are 18½-point favorites for Saturday's game at No. 25 Vanderbilt, a big spread considering it's an SEC road game, Texas is coming off a loss, and the Commodores knocked off Alabama at home earlier this season.

Still, we're all liking Texas' chances for a win, but what are our predictions for some of the nation's other top games, including that big LSU at Texas A&M matchup in the SEC and the also-big Missouri at Alabama game?

Find out the answers from our columnist Cedric Golden and our Texas Longhorns writers Danny Davis , Thomas Jones and David Eckert :

No. 6 Texas at No. 25 Vanderbilt

Danny Davis: Texas.

Two Longhorns I think we'll all be talking about after this game? QB Quinn Ewers and S Michael Taaffe

David Eckert: Texas.

Two Longhorns I think we'll all be talking about after this game? QB Quinn Ewers and LB Liona Lefau

Cedric Golden: Texas.

Two Longhorns I think we'll all be talking about after this game? QB Quinn Ewers and LB Ethan Burke

Thomas Jones: Texas

Two Longhorns I think we'll all be talking about after this game? WR Ryan Wingo and LB Anthony Hill Jr.

Season standings

1. Cedric Golden 73-37

2. Thomas Jones 71-39

3. Danny Davis 68-42

4. David Eckert 63-37

Last week, everyone got Texas-Georgia wrong. Jones and Davis tied at 9-6 to win the week, followed by Golden (8-7) and Eckert (7-8)

Our picks for this week's other top matchups

No. 7 LSU at No. 14 Texas A&M (6:30 p.m., ABC): LSU — Golden, Jones; Texas A&M — Davis, Eckert

Oklahoma at No. 18. Ole Miss (11 a.m., ESPN): Oklahoma — None; Ole Miss — Davis, Eckert, Golden, Jones

No. 17 Missouri at No. 15 Alabama (2:30 p.m., ABC): Missouri — None; Alabama — Davis, Eckert, Golden, Jones

No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 24 Navy (11 a.m., ABC): Notre Dame — Davis, Eckert, Golden, Jones; Navy — None

No. 3 Penn State at Wisconsin (6:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock): Penn State — Golden, Jones; Wisconsin — Davis, Eckert

Washington at No. 13 Indiana (11 a.m., Big Ten Network): Washington — Jones; Indiana— Davis, Eckert, Golden

No. 12 BYU at Central Florida (2:30 p.m., ESPN): BYU — Davis, Golden, Jones; UCF — Eckert

Kansas at No. 16 Kansas State (7 p.m., ESPN2): Kansas — None; Kansas State — Davis, Eckert, Golden, Jones

Auburn at Kentucky (6:45 p.m., SEC Network): Auburn — Davis, Eckert; Kentucky — Golden, Jones

Oklahoma State at Baylor (2:30 p.m., ESPN+): Oklahoma State — Golden; Baylor — Davis, Eckert, Jones

Texas Tech at TCU (2:30 p.m., Fox): Texas Tech — Davis, Eckert; TCU — Golden, Jones

No. 22 SMU at Duke (7 p.m., ACC Network): SMU — Davis, Eckert, Golden, Jones; Duke — None

Michigan State at Michigan (6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network): Michigan State — Eckert; Michigan — Davis, Golden, Jones

North Carolina at Virginia (11 a.m., CW Network): North Carolina — Jones; Virginia — Davis, Eckert, Golden

