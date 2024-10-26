Open in App
    Nico Estévez: 4 things to know about new Austin FC coach with La Liga, USMNT ties

    By Colby Gordon, Austin American-Statesman,

    2 days ago

    Austin FC hired its second coach in the club’s short history when Friday it announced Nico Estévez as the successor to Josh Wolff.

    The hire came less than a week after the Verde & Black ended their MLS season and on the same day the first round of the MLS playoffs start.

    Here are four things to know about Estévez:

    A Lone Star state staple

    Estévez is a familiar name.

    He was the head coach of Austin FC’s rival to the north, FC Dallas for two-and-a-half years until being fired in June following a 3-8-5 start to the season. His league record leading Dallas was 28-27-28.

    The highlight of his time in Dallas was leading the club to a third-place finish in the Western Conference in 2022 and the conference semifinals in the playoffs, which ended with a 2-1 loss to Austin FC at Q2 Stadium.

    He's no stranger to Austin FC management

    There are plenty of connections between Estévez and club brass — and even former Austin FC coach Josh Wolff.

    Estévez was an assistant in Columbus last decade, alongside Wolff, when Austin FC owner Anthony Precourt owned that club.

    He and Wolff followed then-Columbus coach Gregg Berhalter to the U.S. men’s national team when Berhalter was hired to lead it.

    La Liga experience

    Like Austin FC sporting director Rodolfo Borrell, Estévez is Spanish and got his start in the sport in Spain.

    Originally from Valencia, Estévez began his coaching career at 19 in the Valencia CF youth academy. He led Huracán Valencia CF in the Spanish third division from 2011-13 for his first head coaching job. Following that, he coached the Valencia reserves and had a two-game interim stint for the first team in La Liga, which included a loss to Real Madrid, before eventually making his way to Columbus and MLS.

    USMNT stint

    Estévez was recently hired to be a part of Mauricio Pochettino’s staff for the U.S. men’s national team. He’ll stay with it through November for the team’s CONCACAF Nations League matches.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oW4FD_0wMzCCNG00

    This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Nico Estévez: 4 things to know about new Austin FC coach with La Liga, USMNT ties

