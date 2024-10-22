Central Texas football player of the week: Connally RB Jonah Garcia had 7 touchdowns

The American-Statesman highlights the top high school football performances from Central Texas each week throughout the season.

Week 8 provided some of the most competitive games of the year in Central Texas. Cedar Park held off Glenn 34-28, Liberty Hill outlasted Pflugerville 35-28, Lampasas beat Burnet 42-38 and Connally edged McCallum 49-46.

As for Week 9, the game of the week will be Westlake-Lake Travis. The winner should go on to be crowned champion of District 26-6A. Other games of note: Hutto-Vandegrift, Cedar Ridge-McNeil and Cedar Park-Lake Belton.

Player of the week: Jonah Garcia, Connally RB

In perhaps the best game of the week, Garcia rushed 33 times for 279 yards and 7 touchdowns in a 49-46 victory over McCallum. The 5-8, 167-pound Cougar has been dynamic all season. He averages 120 rushing yards and has scored 21 of Connally's 23 rushing touchdowns this fall.

Game balls

Brock Chilton, Vandegrift WR: The Vipers junior contributed three catches for 117 yards, 39 yards a reception and a pair of TDs in a 56-6 victory over Manor.

Chaston Ditta, Lake Travis QB: In a 49-21 victory over Dripping Springs, the senior passed for 240 yards, rushed for 72 yards and accounted for 4 TDs.

Jaiden Fields, Hutto RB: The sophomore caught 8 passes for 152 yards, ran for a TD and scored on an 85-yard punt return in a 35-21 win over Stony Point.

Kael Hatnot, Johnson RB: The senior rushed for 219 yards and 6 TDs in a 42-21 win over Schertz Clemens.

Noah McPeak, Weiss LB: The sophomore had 11 tackles, 1 sack, 1 hurry and returned an interception for a TD in a 42-0 victory over Lockhart.

Cody Stoever, Wimberley QB : In a 41-8 victory over Jarrell, the senior completed 17 of 19 passes for 252 yards and 4 TDs and rushed for 2 TDs.

Cole Taylor, Pflugerville QB: The junior completed 24 of 38 passes for 355 yards and 4 TDs in a 35-28 loss to Liberty Hill.

Miles Teodecki: The junior completed 12 of 17 passes for 286 yards and 5 TDs in a 56-6 win over Manor.

Notable performances

Offense: Cedar Park DE Brooks Bouffard had 12 tackles, 6 TFL and caused two fumbles in a 34-28 victory over Glenn; Lake Travis RB Vann Hopping had 138 yards and 2 TDs in the victory over Dripping Springs; Liberty Hill RB Kyle May rushed for 181 yards and 3 TDs in the victory over Pflugerville; Liberty Hill RB Bryce Muchaw rushed for 157 yards and 2 TDs against Pflugerville; LBJ OL Eric Mathews had 3 pancake blocks and graded out at 94% in a 72-0 win over Austin Achieve; and Georgetown WR Xavier Warren contributed 102 yards and 2 TDs on five touches in a 58-14 victory over East View.

Defense: Lake Travis LB Easton Aird had 14 tackles, a sack and knocked down a pass in the win over Dripping Springs; Regents DL Charles Burton had 10 tackles and scored a TD with a fumble recovery in the end zone during a 41-14 win over Brentwood Christian; Lake Travis DE Gus Cordova finished with 5 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, and 2 passes knocked down in the win over Dripping Springs; Georgetown DL Kole Mitchell had 8 tackles and an INT in the win over East View; Vandegrift DL Daeshon Morgan had 6 tackles, 2 assists and 4 sacks in a 56-6 win over Manor; and Westlake LB Elliott Schaper led the Chaps with 8 tackles, 1 TFL, in a 48-7 win over Bowie.

