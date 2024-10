Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said that safety Andrew Mukuba is questionable with a knee injury he suffered in Texas' 30-15 loss to Georgia last Saturday.

"We're going to have to monitor him," Sarkisian said. "I'm not gonna put him back out there if he's not ready to go, knowing that I can have a couple more weeks after this to get him healthy.

"It's nothing that is, you know, season-ending."

Mukuba has been a critical cog in the Longhorns ' defense since transferring from Clemson this past season. An Austin native, Mukuba has played in all seven games and has 25 tackles and two interceptions, including one off of Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck.

More: Texas football film study: Are problems from loss to Georgia here to stay?

Andrew Mukuba injury update

Mukuba walked off the field under his own power Saturday night. He will be monitored throughout the week, with Texas releasing daily injury reports starting Wednesday night.

The Longhorns will have a bye week after facing Vanderbilt this Saturday.

Who is Andrew Mukuba's backup on the Texas depth chart?

With Derek Williams Jr. being out for the season, Texas is thin at safety. True freshman Jordon Johnson-Rubell is listed as Mukuba's backup on the depth chart. Jelani McDonald took his spot on the first drive after Mukuba's departure and should also see his time increase.

Jahdae Barron also played safety last season but Sarkisian has deployed him as a cornerback throughout this year.

Follow the American-Statesman on Facebook and X for more. Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get access to all of our best content with this tremendous offer .

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Andrew Mukuba injury update: Steve Sarkisian says Texas football safety is questionable