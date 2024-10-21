Open in App
    • Austin American-Statesman

    What Austin City Council district do I live in? How to check before Nov. 5 election

    By Ella McCarthy, Austin American-Statesman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T6cdO_0wFPU6Vq00

    Voters in Austin will soon elect the city's next mayor and five City Council members.

    Austin's mayor's race is the only at-large seat on the City Council representing the entire city. The 10 other seats on the council are split into geographic districts. Of those 10 seats, five are up for grabs this November: Districts 2,4,6,7 and 10.

    To find out which City Council district you live in, visit the city of Austin's council district map and enter your address.

    Check out the Austin City Council district map below:

    Early voting has started in Texas: A list of polling locations in Travis, Williamson, Bastrop and Hays counties

    This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: What Austin City Council district do I live in? How to check before Nov. 5 election

