What Austin City Council district do I live in? How to check before Nov. 5 election

Voters in Austin will soon elect the city's next mayor and five City Council members.

Austin's mayor's race is the only at-large seat on the City Council representing the entire city. The 10 other seats on the council are split into geographic districts. Of those 10 seats, five are up for grabs this November: Districts 2,4,6,7 and 10.

To find out which City Council district you live in, visit the city of Austin's council district map and enter your address.

Check out the Austin City Council district map below:

