Texas A&M vs LSU: 5 things for Aggies fans to know about the No. 7 Tigers

It wasn't easy, but the Texas A&M football team took care of business against Mississippi State in Week 8 .

With the big 34-24 road win to lift them to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the conference, the Aggies next will be at Kyle Field to take on the LSU Tigers for the right to be the only undefeated team in SEC play. The Tigers (6-1, 3-0) rolled over Arkansas in Week 8, winning 34-10.

The Aggies are 3-1 at home this season, while the Tigers are 2-0 on the road. The Week 9 matchup will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC and streamed on ESPN and Fubo .

WATCH TEXAS A&M THIS SATURDAY

Texas A&M is ranked No. 14 in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll , while LSU sits at No. 7. Like the Aggies, the Tigers' only loss came in Week 1, when they fell to USC 27-20.

MORE: Texas A&M football tops Mississippi State in Week 8 win

Here are five things to know about LSU:

1. Tigers are 31st in scoring offense

Since the loss to USC, the Tigers have found their groove, winning six in a row. Heading into Week 9, they are ranked sixth out of 16 SEC teams and 31st in the country in scoring, averaging 34.6 points. LSU has scored more than 30 points in five of its seven games, with its lowest total being 20 in the Week 1 loss.

The unit is led by junior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who has tallied 2,222 passing yards and 18 touchdowns through seven games. The Tigers also feature three players with more than 30 receptions and at least 300 yards receiving. Wide receivers Kyren Lacy and Aaron Anderson and tight end Mason Taylor also have 10 total touchdowns.

2. They are 55th in scoring defense

With so much offensive firepower, the Tigers' defense can be an afterthought. However, through the first half of the season, LSU has the 55th-ranked scoring defense, allowing a respectable 22.33 points per game.

In the past two weeks, the group has held Ole Miss and Arkansas to 26 and 10 points, respectively. The only offense that has scored more than 30 points against the Tigers this season was South Carolina in Week 3.

3. Familiarity between head coaches

When the Aggies take on the Tigers, there will be a sense of familiarity for both men in charge. Head coach Brian Kelly is in his third season at LSU, but before coming to Baton Rouge, Kelly led Notre Dame.

His defensive coordinator for the 2017 season was A&M's head coach, Mike Elko. That season, the Fighting Irish finished 31st in the country in total defense, allowing 21.5 points per game.

Now Elko is at his second head-coaching stop, in the first year of his new program, while Kelly, at his fourth program, is in his 22nd season overall. Despite being together only one season, the two head coaches might have an idea of what the other is bringing to the table.

4. LSU leads all-time series

The history between these two SEC programs is an extensive one. They have met 57 times, with the Tigers holding a 35-20-2 lead.

A&M's home record is 7-5-1. The latest home victory was a convincing 38-23 win for the Aggies in the 2022 season.

The Aggies won their first matchup against LSU in 1914 at a neutral site 63-9, but the Tigers have won seven of the past 10 games. LSU won seven in a row from 2010 to 2017 before the Aggies broke the streak at home in 2018.

5. History behind LSU's Tiger mascot

The LSU mascot's history dates back to 1896, when the football team — led by coach A.W. Jeardeau — posted a 6-0 record.

According to the “Guide to Louisiana Confederate Military Units, 1861-1865” (LSU Press, 1989), the name Louisiana Tigers evolved from a volunteer company nicknamed the Tiger Rifles. The group was the only company of its battalion to wear the colorful Zouave uniform.

In time, the entire battalion began to be known as the "Tigers." Using the history of its state, the LSU football team in its fourth year of competition dubbed itself the Tigers.

Now "Mike the Tiger," a live Bengal tiger, serves as the graphic image of all LSU athletic teams and resides between Tiger Stadium and the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Follow the American-Statesman on Facebook and X for more. Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get access to all of our best content with this tremendous offer .

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas A&M vs LSU: 5 things for Aggies fans to know about the No. 7 Tigers