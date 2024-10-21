Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Austin American-Statesman

    Texas football: 5 things for Longhorn fans to know about the Vanderbilt Commodores

    By Danny Davis, Austin American-Statesman,

    2 days ago

    Over the years, Texas football has experienced plenty of success on the field.

    The fourth-winningest program in college football history, Texas owns a losing record against just six schools that it has played at least five times. One of those is actually Vanderbilt. Texas is 3-8-1 against Vanderbilt although the two teams last met in 1928.

    Coming off a loss at home to Georgia, No. 6 Texas (6-1, 2-1) has a chance to narrow that gap against Vanderbilt (5-2, 2-1) when it travels to Nashville. The Longhorns and Commodores will battle at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday in a game that will be televised by the SEC Network.

    Here are five things to know about the Commodores:

    1. Vanderbilt is led offensively by an Austin native

    Vanderbilt, which is averaging 33.1 points per game, is paced by running back Sedrick Alexander, who has scored six times this season and is averaging four yards per carry.

    Alexander's name likely rings a bell to Austin-area football fans. He attended LBJ High and is Austin ISD's all-time leading rusher . He chose to play at Vanderbilt during the 2023 recruiting cycle after also receiving offers from Iowa State, Texas State and UTSA.

    Alexander and Texas safety Andrew Mukuba, who injured his knee in the loss to Georgia , were teammates at LBJ in 2020.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z6epY_0wFOHtGi00

    2. No, Texas fans, it's not THAT Tim Beck

    After scoring 22.8 points per game last season, Vanderbilt hired Tim Beck to be its offensive coordinator. No, this is not the Tim Beck who was Texas' offensive coordinator from 2017-19. That Tim Beck is now the head coach at Coastal Carolina. This Tim Beck was the offensive coordinator at New Mexico State the past two years, and he won a Division II national championship as the head coach of Pittsburg State in 2011.

    Also moving from New Mexico State to Vanderbilt this offseason was quarterback Diego Pavia. The graduate transfer leads Vanderbilt with 470 rushing yards and has thrown for 1,391 yards and 11 touchdowns against just one interception.

    3. Vanderbilt has already recorded a few big wins

    If Las Vegas labels Vanderbilt as an underdog, don't expect the Commodores to act like it. Vanderbilt has won three straight games, and two of those came at the expense of then-No. 2 Alabama and Kentucky. Vanderbilt was a 23.5-point underdog against Alabama, and Kentucky was favored by 12.5 points.

    Picked in the SEC preseason poll to finish last, Vanderbilt's only blemish in conference play so far has been a double-overtime loss at Missouri on Sept. 21. Missouri was No. 8 at the time.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FrTGU_0wFOHtGi00

    4. Respect from the rankings

    On Sunday, Vanderbilt was ranked No. 25 in both the US LBM Coaches and Associated Press Top 25 polls. Vanderbilt was last ranked in those polls during the 2013 season. After topping the coaches poll last week, Texas was sixth this week .

    5. Why are Vanderbilt teams nicknamed Commodores?

    According to Vanderbilt, university namesake Cornelius Vanderbilt earned the "Commodore" nickname himself while he was in charge of the largest schooner sailing vessel on the Hudson River . William E. Beard, who played football for Vanderbilt in 1892, is credited with first referring to the university's teams as "Commodores" when he wrote about them in the Nashville Banner newspaper.

    This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football: 5 things for Longhorn fans to know about the Vanderbilt Commodores

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Texas A&M vs LSU: 5 things for Aggies fans to know about the No. 7 Tigers
    Austin American-Statesman2 days ago
    Texas vs Vanderbilt: Despite struggles, Longhorns rally around QB Quinn Ewers
    Austin American-Statesman1 day ago
    Is Dr. Phil a doctor? Why he testified for Robert Roberson, a Texas inmate on death row
    Austin American-Statesman1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA28 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today18 hours ago
    Among Daniel Hosek's favorite things: Spider-Man, auto mechanic class, high school tennis
    Austin American-Statesman1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 hours ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    St. Johns County sued over panhandling restrictions
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Meet The Friendly & Loveable Lady Who Has Overcome So Much Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney17 hours ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Early voting starts in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch9 minutes ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC17 hours ago
    Flooding could be a risk in Jacksonville, St. Johns County for days
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents1 day ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy