Texas football: 5 things for Longhorn fans to know about the Vanderbilt Commodores

Over the years, Texas football has experienced plenty of success on the field.

The fourth-winningest program in college football history, Texas owns a losing record against just six schools that it has played at least five times. One of those is actually Vanderbilt. Texas is 3-8-1 against Vanderbilt although the two teams last met in 1928.

Coming off a loss at home to Georgia, No. 6 Texas (6-1, 2-1) has a chance to narrow that gap against Vanderbilt (5-2, 2-1) when it travels to Nashville. The Longhorns and Commodores will battle at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday in a game that will be televised by the SEC Network.

Here are five things to know about the Commodores:

1. Vanderbilt is led offensively by an Austin native

Vanderbilt, which is averaging 33.1 points per game, is paced by running back Sedrick Alexander, who has scored six times this season and is averaging four yards per carry.

Alexander's name likely rings a bell to Austin-area football fans. He attended LBJ High and is Austin ISD's all-time leading rusher . He chose to play at Vanderbilt during the 2023 recruiting cycle after also receiving offers from Iowa State, Texas State and UTSA.

Alexander and Texas safety Andrew Mukuba, who injured his knee in the loss to Georgia , were teammates at LBJ in 2020.

2. No, Texas fans, it's not THAT Tim Beck

After scoring 22.8 points per game last season, Vanderbilt hired Tim Beck to be its offensive coordinator. No, this is not the Tim Beck who was Texas' offensive coordinator from 2017-19. That Tim Beck is now the head coach at Coastal Carolina. This Tim Beck was the offensive coordinator at New Mexico State the past two years, and he won a Division II national championship as the head coach of Pittsburg State in 2011.

Also moving from New Mexico State to Vanderbilt this offseason was quarterback Diego Pavia. The graduate transfer leads Vanderbilt with 470 rushing yards and has thrown for 1,391 yards and 11 touchdowns against just one interception.

3. Vanderbilt has already recorded a few big wins

If Las Vegas labels Vanderbilt as an underdog, don't expect the Commodores to act like it. Vanderbilt has won three straight games, and two of those came at the expense of then-No. 2 Alabama and Kentucky. Vanderbilt was a 23.5-point underdog against Alabama, and Kentucky was favored by 12.5 points.

Picked in the SEC preseason poll to finish last, Vanderbilt's only blemish in conference play so far has been a double-overtime loss at Missouri on Sept. 21. Missouri was No. 8 at the time.

4. Respect from the rankings

On Sunday, Vanderbilt was ranked No. 25 in both the US LBM Coaches and Associated Press Top 25 polls. Vanderbilt was last ranked in those polls during the 2013 season. After topping the coaches poll last week, Texas was sixth this week .

5. Why are Vanderbilt teams nicknamed Commodores?

According to Vanderbilt, university namesake Cornelius Vanderbilt earned the "Commodore" nickname himself while he was in charge of the largest schooner sailing vessel on the Hudson River . William E. Beard, who played football for Vanderbilt in 1892, is credited with first referring to the university's teams as "Commodores" when he wrote about them in the Nashville Banner newspaper.

