Texas-Georgia football history: All-time series record between Longhorns, Bulldogs

The matchup between No. 1 Texas football and No. 4 Georgia should be a treat for college football fans on Saturday in Austin.

In their first season in the Southeastern Conference, the Longhorns (6-0, 2-0 SEC) are proving they belong and can make a statement against the Bulldogs (5-1, 3-1) , who, along with Alabama, have been the class of the SEC for the last decade. While Texas and Georgia have been big names in college football for a while, fans will be shocked to know Saturday's matchup will be just the sixth between the programs.

ESPN's "College GameDay" will be in Austin for the highly anticipated matchup, which could play a massive role in shaping the 12-team College Football Playoff. The last time the teams squared off in the 2019 Sugar Bowl, things got heated between Texas mascot Bevo and Georgia's bulldog Uga.

With conference pride and playoff positioning on the line, here's a look at the series history between Texas and Georgia:

Texas-Georgia series history

Saturday will mark the sixth matchup between the Longhorns and Bulldogs . According to Georgia's football records , Texas leads the all-time series 4-1 . This will mark the second game between the schools in Austin. The first meeting in Texas occurred on Sept. 20, 1958, in which the Longhorns defeated the Bulldogs 13-8. The teams had met the prior season on Sept. 21, 1957, in Atlanta for a neutral site matchup.

Three of the five match-ups before Saturday were in a bowl game. In the first meeting on Jan. 1, 1948, Texas pulled off a 41-28 win over Georgia in the 1949 Orange Bowl in Miami. In the 1984 Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Georgia came up with a 10-9 win for its lone win in the series.

The teams squared off in the 2019 Sugar Bowl, with the Longhorns beating the Bulldogs 28-21 in New Orleans. Following the game, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger boldly and infamously proclaimed, "We're back" about Texas football.

Texas record vs Georgia

Series record: Texas leads 4-1

Texas leads 4-1 Texas' last win: 2019 (28-21)

2019 (28-21) Georgia's last win: 1984 (10-9)

Texas vs Georgia football games

Here's a look at the results of past Texas-Georgia games, per Texas' record book:

Jan. 1, 1949: Texas 41, Georgia 28 (Orange Bowl)

Texas 41, Georgia 28 (Orange Bowl) Sept. 21, 1957: Texas 26, Georgia 7

Texas 26, Georgia 7 Sept. 20, 1958: Texas 13, Georgia 8

Texas 13, Georgia 8 Jan. 2, 1984: Georgia 10, Texas 9 (Cotton Bowl)

Georgia 10, Texas 9 (Cotton Bowl) Jan. 1, 2019: Texas 28, Georgia 21 (Sugar Bowl)

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas-Georgia football history: All-time series record between Longhorns, Bulldogs