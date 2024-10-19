Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Austin American-Statesman

    Texas-Georgia football history: All-time series record between Longhorns, Bulldogs

    By Ehsan Kassim, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D3lht_0wDQLwmF00

    The matchup between No. 1 Texas football and No. 4 Georgia should be a treat for college football fans on Saturday in Austin.

    In their first season in the Southeastern Conference, the Longhorns (6-0, 2-0 SEC) are proving they belong and can make a statement against the Bulldogs (5-1, 3-1) , who, along with Alabama, have been the class of the SEC for the last decade. While Texas and Georgia have been big names in college football for a while, fans will be shocked to know Saturday's matchup will be just the sixth between the programs.

    REQUIRED READING: From F1 to Texas vs. Georgia, here are the best things to do in Austin this weekend

    ESPN's "College GameDay" will be in Austin for the highly anticipated matchup, which could play a massive role in shaping the 12-team College Football Playoff. The last time the teams squared off in the 2019 Sugar Bowl, things got heated between Texas mascot Bevo and Georgia's bulldog Uga.

    With conference pride and playoff positioning on the line, here's a look at the series history between Texas and Georgia:

    Texas-Georgia series history

    Saturday will mark the sixth matchup between the Longhorns and Bulldogs . According to Georgia's football records , Texas leads the all-time series 4-1 . This will mark the second game between the schools in Austin. The first meeting in Texas occurred on Sept. 20, 1958, in which the Longhorns defeated the Bulldogs 13-8. The teams had met the prior season on Sept. 21, 1957, in Atlanta for a neutral site matchup.

    Three of the five match-ups before Saturday were in a bowl game. In the first meeting on Jan. 1, 1948, Texas pulled off a 41-28 win over Georgia in the 1949 Orange Bowl in Miami. In the 1984 Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Georgia came up with a 10-9 win for its lone win in the series.

    The teams squared off in the 2019 Sugar Bowl, with the Longhorns beating the Bulldogs 28-21 in New Orleans. Following the game, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger boldly and infamously proclaimed, "We're back" about Texas football.

    Texas record vs Georgia

    • Series record: Texas leads 4-1
    • Texas' last win: 2019 (28-21)
    • Georgia's last win: 1984 (10-9)

    Texas vs Georgia football games

    Here's a look at the results of past Texas-Georgia games, per Texas' record book:

    • Jan. 1, 1949: Texas 41, Georgia 28 (Orange Bowl)
    • Sept. 21, 1957: Texas 26, Georgia 7
    • Sept. 20, 1958: Texas 13, Georgia 8
    • Jan. 2, 1984: Georgia 10, Texas 9 (Cotton Bowl)
    • Jan. 1, 2019: Texas 28, Georgia 21 (Sugar Bowl)

    This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas-Georgia football history: All-time series record between Longhorns, Bulldogs

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Why Texas football failed to meet the moment in its first big SEC test vs Georgia
    Austin American-Statesman1 day ago
    Texas A&M vs LSU: 5 things for Aggies fans to know about the No. 7 Tigers
    Austin American-Statesman10 hours ago
    'Arch Manning is in': Reaction to Texas football replacing Quinn Ewers at quarterback
    Austin American-Statesman1 day ago
    Daylight saving time 2024: When do we fall back? Why do we have time changes?
    Austin American-Statesman7 hours ago
    SEC issues statement on officiating in Texas-Georgia game, fans throwing debris
    Austin American-Statesman1 day ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Quinn Ewers or Carson Beck? College GameDay's Kirk Herbstreit picks between QBs
    Austin American-Statesman2 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA8 hours ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    The Suicide of Actress/Model Margaux Hemingway: 18 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    California Man Sentenced to 7 Years for $23.1 Million Fraudulent Investment
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Tropical Storm Nadine and Hurricane Oscar form in the same morning. Track their paths
    Austin American-Statesman2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch4 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents2 hours ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Isaiah Bond injury update: Will Texas WR play today against Georgia in top-4 matchup?
    Austin American-Statesman2 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy