    Texas vs Georgia: 3 pregame questions we answer, including can UT slow down Carson Beck

    By Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman,

    2 days ago

    Top-ranked Texas football hosted the recent standard bearer for the SEC on Saturday, when No. 4 Georgia visited Royal-Memorial for the first time since 1958. Texas  (6-1, 2-1 SEC) and Georgia (6-1, 3-1) entered the season as favorites to play for a national championship, and the Bulldogs reaffirmed their status as one of the nation's top teams with a 30-15 win .

    We asked three key questions for Texas before the game against the Bulldogs , and will answer them below.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kjj1V_0wDOELEf00

    More: Texas vs Georgia: After 'culture play' against OU, Silas Bolden ready for next challenge

    How will the Longhorns hold up against an elite quarterback?

    Pregame question: Georgia quarterback Carson Beck , one of the preseason Heisman favorites, has thrown for 1,818 yards and 15 touchdowns with five interceptions on 67.9% passing this season. His QB rating of 79.7 is 19th in the nation, and he’s coming off his most productive game of the season with 459 yards on 36-of-48 passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions in a 41-31 win over Mississippi State.

    The Longhorns have taken on a litany of quarterbacks that includes two true freshmen with Oklahoma's Michael Hawkins Jr. and Mississippi State's Michael Van Buren Jr., collegiate journeymen General Booty of ULM and Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi of Colorado State, a first-year full-time starter in UTSA's Owen McCown and a quarterback who has since been benched in Michigan's Davis Warren.

    Texas ranks second in the nation with 126 yards passing allowed per game, but Beck offers the biggest challenge of the season.

    Postgame answer: Very well, especially since the Longhorns’ defense was put in plenty of tight situations by a struggling offense. Beck completed just 23 of 41 passes for 175 yards and threw three interceptions without a touchdown. The biggest problem for the UT secondary could be on the injury front; safety Derek Williams Jr. is out for the season with an injury sustained against Oklahoma and safety Andrew Mukuba went down with an apparent knee or leg injury in the second half against Georgia.

    More: Texas vs Georgia is a window into Nick Saban's impact on football — and on dollar figures

    Will the Texas defensive line neutralize Georgia’s offensive front?

    Pregame question: The Joe Moore Award voting committee, which will honor the nation’s best offensive line, didn’t have Georgia alongside Texas and 21 other teams on its midseason honor roll. But don’t think that omission signals a weakness; the Bulldogs boast four players on the offensive line who have played at least four collegiate seasons, and there’s a chance All-American guard Tate Ratledge returns from an ankle procedure done after a Week 3 game against Kentucky.

    The line powers Georgia to 452 yards a game, which ranks 27th in the nation. The best offense that Texas has faced so far this season? UTSA, which ranks 68th with 396.5 yards a game. Texas tackles Vernon Broughton and Alfred Collins will have to hold up inside, and a pass rush led by Colin Simmons and Barryn Sorrell will need to make Beck uncomfortable.

    Postgame answer: Collins had one of his best games as a Longhorn while manhandling the Bulldogs’ interior linemen. Bill Norton also had a big game inside as Georgia ran for just 108 yards on 30 carries. The Longhorns’ pass rush had less impact, but the team still gave up just 283 yards of offense. Even in defeat, the Texas defense should provide some solace.

    More: Texas football's top receiver Isaiah Bond likely to play vs Georgia, says Steve Sarkisian

    Can Texas avoid another slow start on offense?

    Pregame question: To Oklahoma’s credit, the Sooner defense came out flying last week in the Cotton Bowl and held Texas to eight total yards on nine snaps with an interception and two punts on the Longhorns’ first three drives. Georgia and Beck have a lot more offensive firepower than Oklahoma, and they’ll likely turn short fields on three straight possessions into more than three points.

    Postgame answer: No, much to head coach Steve Sarkisian’s chagrin. The Longhorns had just 20 yards on 14 snaps in the first quarter and had as many yards as snaps midway through the second quarter. The slow start led to a change at quarterback for Texas, but Arch Manning didn’t fare much better in the remainder of the first half before starter Quinn Ewers returned to the game after halftime.

    Follow the American-Statesman on Facebook and X for more. Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get access to all of our best content with this tremendous offer .

    This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas vs Georgia: 3 pregame questions we answer, including can UT slow down Carson Beck

