Opinion: Overworked Austin police officers can't be a catch-all for 911 calls

When I look at the new police contract that the Austin City Council is scheduled to vote on in the coming weeks, it is hard to look beyond the steep price tag that will raise the overall police budget to an eventual estimated $610 million. It is a cost that would forever be allocated to the police department thanks to the state legislature and unfortunately, I don’t think it solves the issue that the Austin Police Department, city management, and our community wants fixed - the police department’s workload.

As a member of the city's Public Safety Commission, I am well aware that APD functions as a catch-all for 911 calls; many of the calls they respond to are routed their way simply because there is no one else to do it. We’ve had Austin Police Association presidents (past and present) readily admit that more varied professionals are required to address the workload that they handle. BerryDunn, the consulting agency working with APD on staff management, is gathering responses from the community on potential alternative responses, which leads me to believe that they are seeing the same issue.

There are countless opportunities to divert the Austin Police Department’s workload that have yet to be explored and put into action. Approving this contract all but guarantees that there will be no funds left to activate them. Even if we believe the optimistic financial projections issued by the city this week, the new baseline budget leaves no room for growth in any other public safety program.

Police officers are not mental health professionals. They are not housing specialists or social workers. The professionals needed to address the issues police officers tackle on their patrol shifts are a vast and varied network. Permanently funding a mental health first response system would reduce APD’s workload.

Allocating more resources for housing and support services would reduce APD’s workload. Funding for more Sobering Center pop-ups, more sexual assault nurse examiners, more lights and shade in city parks, and an expansion of the Opioid Use Disorder program would all help reduce APD’s workload. We are stuck in an echo chamber that says, “More money equals more police officers equals safer,” when everyone at the table knows that APD base salaries are already higher than comparable cities and that is before counting the de facto raises that many are getting in their take-home pay, thanks to overtime rates for priority shifts.

The dip in recruitment that Austin is experiencing is not unique to Central Texas and certainly not unique to policing. It is something that all public safety departments are experiencing across the country. Having some of the highest pay rates in the state hasn’t solved it yet and even if the pay in the new contract is a magic wand, it does not fix the larger academy completion rate issues APD is facing.

Learning to successfully manage a smaller department with outside, professional unsworn staff is what is going to help APD survive this massive, generational shift in the workforce. Investing in our community is what is going to keep Austin, as a whole, healthy and safe.

I implore the City Council to vote no and go back to the drawing board. There are countless studies documenting the direct impact of police stress on outcomes, and the stakes in police interactions are too high to continue the workload as is.

A city that prioritizes the well-being and mental health of its police officers is a safer city for all and we need money left in the coffers after a new APA contract is signed for alternative responses to lighten their load to that end.

Ramírez is a member of the city Public Safety Commission. She said the opinions expressed here are hers and not the commission's.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Opinion: Overworked Austin police officers can't be a catch-all for 911 calls