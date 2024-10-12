Texas vs Oklahoma: Longhorns WR Silas Bolden saves fumble, scores TD with hustle

One of the worst rules in the sport almost cost Texas football a touchdown on Saturday afternoon vs. Oklahoma.

As Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner approached the end of his 36-yard run, Robert Spears-Jennings punched the ball out. The ball bounced into the endzone and if it went out of bounds, Oklahoma would have gotten the ball back with 2 minutes and 21 seconds left in the half.

Luckily for Wisner, receiver Silas Bolden had followed the run after disengaging from his initial block. With the ball unclaimed, the Oregon State transfer sprinted over and leaped on top of it, taking a big hit and getting the touchdown.

"Wacky stuff at Red River. Always have to expect it," Chris Fowler said on the broadcast.

Bolden is known for his speed, but that's not all that makes up the diminutive receiver. Earlier in the summer, safety Michael Taafe spoke on his grit and willingness to do anything for the team, which was on full display in the Red River Rivalry.

“He’s a do-it-all, selfless guy,” Taaffe said. “Whatever he needs to do, whatever the coaches need him to do, he's going to do it. I'm sure you all heard about the speed, the hands, the routes, but I want to mention that how selfless of a player he is. I told him that the other day, ‘Dude, never lose that.’ I've never seen somebody that's gotten so much hype but has not let that hype get to him and just put his head down and grind.”

Bolden had 74 receiving yards and one touchdown on nine catches this season prior to his fumble recovery.

