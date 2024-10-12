Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Austin American-Statesman

    Texas vs Oklahoma: Longhorns WR Silas Bolden saves fumble, scores TD with hustle

    By Caleb Yum, Austin American-Statesman,

    2 days ago

    One of the worst rules in the sport almost cost Texas football a touchdown on Saturday afternoon vs. Oklahoma.

    As Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner approached the end of his 36-yard run, Robert Spears-Jennings punched the ball out. The ball bounced into the endzone and if it went out of bounds, Oklahoma would have gotten the ball back with 2 minutes and 21 seconds left in the half.

    Luckily for Wisner, receiver Silas Bolden had followed the run after disengaging from his initial block. With the ball unclaimed, the Oregon State transfer sprinted over and leaped on top of it, taking a big hit and getting the touchdown.

    "Wacky stuff at Red River. Always have to expect it," Chris Fowler said on the broadcast.

    MORE HORNS: What DeAndre Moore Jr.'s TDs vs. Mississippi State said about Texas' offensive line

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43w9gk_0w4hBPeH00

    Bolden is known for his speed, but that's not all that makes up the diminutive receiver. Earlier in the summer, safety Michael Taafe spoke on his grit and willingness to do anything for the team, which was on full display in the Red River Rivalry.

    “He’s a do-it-all, selfless guy,” Taaffe said. “Whatever he needs to do, whatever the coaches need him to do, he's going to do it. I'm sure you all heard about the speed, the hands, the routes, but I want to mention that how selfless of a player he is. I told him that the other day, ‘Dude, never lose that.’ I've never seen somebody that's gotten so much hype but has not let that hype get to him and just put his head down and grind.”

    Bolden had 74 receiving yards and one touchdown on nine catches this season prior to his fumble recovery.

    More: Texas football vs Oklahoma: Live score updates, highlights as Texas surges to big lead

    This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas vs Oklahoma: Longhorns WR Silas Bolden saves fumble, scores TD with hustle

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Texas football favored vs Georgia. When was the last time UGA was an underdog?
    Austin American-Statesman12 hours ago
    Texas football's Anthony Hill Jr. to Baker Mayfield: 'No hate. I'm a fan.'
    Austin American-Statesman6 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Texas Sam's Club will open as the company's first all-digital store. Here's what it means
    Austin American-Statesman10 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today12 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard12 hours ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney25 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt4 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz26 days ago
    THE JAXSON | The history of Jacksonville’s Norwood neighborhood
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 hours ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA20 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz1 day ago
    4 new CA laws that crack down on sideshows and street takeovers
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy