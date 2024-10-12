Isaiah Bond injury update: Texas football WR leaves with injury in game vs Oklahoma

UPDATE: Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian provided this postgame update on Bond's injury .

Texas football wide receiver Isaiah Bond left the Longhorns ' Red River Rivalry game against Oklahoma in the second quarter with an apparent injury.

Bond was slow coming off the field after quarterback Quinn Ewers targeted him on a third-down play.

The Longhorns had three more drives in the first half, and Bond did not take the field for any of them.

Isaiah Bond injury update

He left for the locker room early, according to the ABC broadcast.

Who is Isaiah Bond's backup on the Texas depth chart?

Texas turned to true freshman Ryan Wingo in Bond's absence.

Wingo, a prized recruit who has flashed early on for the Longhorns, broke off an explosive 44-yard reception to help set up a Texas touchdown after Bond's departure.

Isaiah Bond stats

Bond, who transferred to Texas from Alabama over the offseason, has been the Longhorns' most productive wideout this season.

He entered Saturday's game with 20 receptions for 364 yards and three touchdowns. He has also rushed for an additional 51 yards and another TD.

