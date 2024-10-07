Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Austin American-Statesman

    Austin FC sporting director Rodolfo Borrell breaks down Josh Wolff firing:

    By Colby Gordon, Austin American-Statesman,

    1 days ago

    Austin FC sporting director Rodolfo Borrell made one thing very apparent during his news conference Monday addressing the club’s firing of coach Josh Wolff :

    The club has certain expectations.

    “Making the playoffs is the minimum,” Borrell said one day after he and Austin FC owner Anthony Precourt told Wolff he was dismissed because the club missed the MLS postseason for the second straight year. “This is clear … and we’ve mentioned that at the beginning (of the season).”

    Borrell said the word “expectations” numerous times during a nearly hourlong session with reporters that, at a couple of moments, grew tense; especially when Borrell was asked about the reasons for the firing and about the futures of current players.

    More: Life after soccer starts to become a reality for older Austin FC, MLS players

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24rTxc_0vxxipax00

    Davy Arnaud will coach Austin FC

    While he didn’t come out and say it directly, it seems likely that if Austin FC had made the playoffs — certainly if it had finished in the top seven of the Western Conference to avoid the play-in game — Wolff would still be the club’s coach.

    But Borrell also noted that Wolff’s “complete body of work” in his four seasons was a factor in the decision to part ways.

    Austin FC missed the playoffs in three of those four years — which isn’t exactly a high bar in the MLS, where 62% of the clubs make the postseason — and finished 12th in the West in both 2021 and 2023.

    Depending on the result Oct. 19 in the season finale vs. Colorado, when the team will be led by assistant coach Davy Arnaud, the Verde & Black will end this season somewhere from 10th to 12th.

    Borrell: 'There are times you have to seize the moment'

    Wolff ended his four-year run, which was highlighted by a 2022 run to the conference final after the club finished second in the West in the regular season, with a record of 45-60-30.

    Borrell said there was no specific point during the past three months when he knew there would be a change. However, he did point out the 1-0 home loss to Vancouver on Aug. 31 — a game from which the club needed a result but had one of its poorer performances of the year — and a three-game stretch in mid-July when the team only took one point out of home matches vs. Seattle and Charlotte sandwiched around a road contest against Dallas.

    “There are times you have to seize the moment and take momentum,” Borrell said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y1Ba6_0vxxipax00

    What's next for Austin FC?

    No timeline was given on the hiring of a new coach, but there will be plenty of options. Borrell noted he’s heard from at least 25 coaches from all over the world who are interested in the job.

    “Some are names that you wouldn’t believe,” said Borrell, which probably means coaches with experience in some of the top European leagues. “But it has to be the right fit.”

    As with any MLS offseason, Borrell will have to make major personnel decisions this winter. He said he expects midfielders Dani Pereira and Sebastián Driussi — noting the latter has not asked to be moved — to be with the club when next season starts in late February.

    “You have to think about the roster decisions deeper” with a new head coach, he said. “I have a very clear idea of what I want to do.”

    The firing of Wolff also won’t have an impact on his son Owen Wolff’s status with the club.

    “One is not attached to the other,” Borrell said. “Owen has dealt with (the situation of having his dad as the coach) outstanding. … He’s one of the young players with the most potential in the country.”

    Follow the American-Statesman on Facebook and X for more. Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get access to all of our best content with this tremendous offer .

    This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin FC sporting director Rodolfo Borrell breaks down Josh Wolff firing:

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today30 minutes ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena28 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz15 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Track Hurricane Milton: Storm weakens to Cat 4, still 'dangerous.' See path to Florida
    Austin American-Statesman1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA10 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz21 days ago
    How does the SEC tiebreaker work? Chaotic week raising questions for Texas football
    Austin American-Statesman1 day ago
    With ace sets from Chappell Roan, Dua Lipa, Reneé Rapp, the ACL pop girlie takeover is on
    Austin American-Statesman1 day ago
    Scooter rules in Aurora under review
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz25 days ago
    In Memory of Singer Jermaine Stewart: 27 Years After His Tragic Death by AIDS-related Liver Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King20 days ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    We saw a whole lot of pink, cowboy hats and 'HOT' fashion at ACL Fest
    Austin American-Statesman2 days ago
    Denver council delays $6 million vote to feed migrants, some want cash assistance reinstated
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Advocates urge tenants of troubled Aurora, Colo. buildings to ask for damage deposits for new spaces
    David Heitz10 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    Several Denver homeless hotels, tiny home villages still lacking services
    David Heitz15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy