Austin FC sporting director Rodolfo Borrell breaks down Josh Wolff firing:

Austin FC sporting director Rodolfo Borrell made one thing very apparent during his news conference Monday addressing the club’s firing of coach Josh Wolff :

The club has certain expectations.

“Making the playoffs is the minimum,” Borrell said one day after he and Austin FC owner Anthony Precourt told Wolff he was dismissed because the club missed the MLS postseason for the second straight year. “This is clear … and we’ve mentioned that at the beginning (of the season).”

Borrell said the word “expectations” numerous times during a nearly hourlong session with reporters that, at a couple of moments, grew tense; especially when Borrell was asked about the reasons for the firing and about the futures of current players.

Davy Arnaud will coach Austin FC

While he didn’t come out and say it directly, it seems likely that if Austin FC had made the playoffs — certainly if it had finished in the top seven of the Western Conference to avoid the play-in game — Wolff would still be the club’s coach.

But Borrell also noted that Wolff’s “complete body of work” in his four seasons was a factor in the decision to part ways.

Austin FC missed the playoffs in three of those four years — which isn’t exactly a high bar in the MLS, where 62% of the clubs make the postseason — and finished 12th in the West in both 2021 and 2023.

Depending on the result Oct. 19 in the season finale vs. Colorado, when the team will be led by assistant coach Davy Arnaud, the Verde & Black will end this season somewhere from 10th to 12th.

Borrell: 'There are times you have to seize the moment'

Wolff ended his four-year run, which was highlighted by a 2022 run to the conference final after the club finished second in the West in the regular season, with a record of 45-60-30.

Borrell said there was no specific point during the past three months when he knew there would be a change. However, he did point out the 1-0 home loss to Vancouver on Aug. 31 — a game from which the club needed a result but had one of its poorer performances of the year — and a three-game stretch in mid-July when the team only took one point out of home matches vs. Seattle and Charlotte sandwiched around a road contest against Dallas.

“There are times you have to seize the moment and take momentum,” Borrell said.

What's next for Austin FC?

No timeline was given on the hiring of a new coach, but there will be plenty of options. Borrell noted he’s heard from at least 25 coaches from all over the world who are interested in the job.

“Some are names that you wouldn’t believe,” said Borrell, which probably means coaches with experience in some of the top European leagues. “But it has to be the right fit.”

As with any MLS offseason, Borrell will have to make major personnel decisions this winter. He said he expects midfielders Dani Pereira and Sebastián Driussi — noting the latter has not asked to be moved — to be with the club when next season starts in late February.

“You have to think about the roster decisions deeper” with a new head coach, he said. “I have a very clear idea of what I want to do.”

The firing of Wolff also won’t have an impact on his son Owen Wolff’s status with the club.

“One is not attached to the other,” Borrell said. “Owen has dealt with (the situation of having his dad as the coach) outstanding. … He’s one of the young players with the most potential in the country.”

