Texas A&M football's plan for week off after big win vs. Missouri

COLLEGE STATION — After six weeks of games to start the season, Texas A&M football players will get a respite.

Head coach Mike Elko on Monday was reflective of a good Week 6 performance versus Missouri and said his team would rest during a bye this week.

"We gave the kids off Sunday. They lifted today but didn't practice. ... we won't practice Friday or Saturday."

The No. 15 Aggies (5-1, 3-0 SEC) dismantled the Missouri Tigers in front of a hostile Kyle Field crowd, 41-10 . Now, they head into a bye week atop the SEC standings.

As the Aggies briefly reflect on their Week 6 victory and head toward a week off, Elko knows his team has done well to this point but has more work to do to reach their goals in 2024.

Here are some takeaways from Elko’s comments Monday during his weekly conference with reporters:

Elko sees a mentality developing for his Aggies

Beating a top-10 SEC team is no small feat. Doing so with a 31-point margin is even more impressive.

"Happy with what we did. Happy with where we are," Elko told reporters Monday. "From a big-picture standpoint, what I'm most happy with is we're starting to understand what a winning mentality looks like."

His offense, led by quarterback Conner Weigman for the first time in four weeks, found a rhythm, scoring 24 unanswered points in the first half and continuing the flow into the second half.

The Aggies gained 512 total yards, went 7-for-12 on third down, and tallied 20 first downs in the dominant effort.

"As you recap the game, offensively, we started sharp. We scored on our first four possessions to open the game," Elko said. "It was great to come out and start the second half the way we did."

Using the bye week to their advantage

A&M is at the halfway point of their season with a well-earned break from game action on deck.

"I try to get some rest and try to recover. I think that's really important after a six (games)-in-a-row stretch," Elko said.

With only one blemish on their resume coming in Week 1 against Notre Dame, the Aggies have won five straight games. They hit the bye with the nation's 59th-ranked offense in total yards and 37th-ranked defense in yards allowed.

The Aggies travel to Mississippi State on Oct. 19.

