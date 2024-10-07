Open in App
    Sheriff: Burnet man arrested for falsely reporting church threat that led to manhunt

    By Bianca Moreno-Paz and Claire Osborn, Austin American-Statesman,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FdlpP_0vxs45le00

    A man who claimed to have defended a Burnet church from two "suspicious" men has been arrested and charged with creating a false report, authorities said.

    Jacob Wayne Tarver, 45, of Burnet County was taken into custody Monday by the sheriff's office after an investigation determined that Tarver had called 911 at 10:33 a.m. during a Sunday service at the Church at the Epicenter in Burnet and lied about the presence of two "suspicious" men, one of whom he said was armed with a rifle, outside the church, the sheriff's office said.

    Tarver initially claimed the men escaped in a white van, prompting a statewide search for the car, authorities said. Tarver was a member of the church's "volunteer safety team" and had fired his gun up in the air, they said.

    Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd said investigators spent most of Sunday and part of Monday searching for two men who Tarver said were involved in what turned out to be a false report. He did not provide a motive for Tarver's report but said that his mental health had been evaluated by authorities. Boyd declined to comment further about it.

    The sheriff's office said that at no point were the congregants inside the church at risk.

    Tarver is facing two charges of tampering with evidence and creating a false report. He is being held in the Burnet County Jail and is awaiting bail.

    “This is the kind of thing that really gets everybody’s attention now. It was a big deal and a big waste of assets,” Boyd said.

    In the hours after the shooting, rumors began to circulate on social media that the two men were Muslims and were going to attack Christians.

    Previous: Shots fired at Burnet County church Sunday morning, authorities say

    “The rumors and speculation caused by this case only served to cause fear and distraction in our community,” Boyd said in a press conference Monday. “This falsehood can only be counteracted by the widespread announcement of the truth. The rumors coming in about 'jihadists' were unfortunate."

    Boyd said the story turned into a "big deal" and had reached across the state, all the way to the White House.

    Burnet County District Attorney Sonny McAfee encouraged members of the public to share, like, repost and "freely discuss" the sheriff's update on the case in an effort to spread wide the "announcement of the truth."

    This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Sheriff: Burnet man arrested for falsely reporting church threat that led to manhunt

