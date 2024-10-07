Midwest princess Chappell Roan was 'HOT TO GO!' at ACL Fest in front of sea of pink ponies

She wore white and red rhinestone chaps. Like Westward Expansion, what seems like half of Austin came in a great migration to see Chappell Roan at Austin City Limits Music Festival. They saddled up on pink ponies instead of mustangs. Pink cowboy hats galore, too.

Gallivanting around the stage in front of a gargantuan crowd , the 26-year-old viral sensation spent an hour singing her most popular songs to fans who screamed every single word back at the stage. Thousands of arms waved through the hot Texas air like blades of grass on a windy day during this unprecedented crowd for a non-headliner in a sunset time slot.

Sporting her signature bold makeup and wavy red hair, she started the show with “Femininominon” before tearing away her chaps to reveal matching garters decked out in tassels and even more rhinestones. Of course, “HOT TO GO!” was a fan favorite, and the viral dance possessed the masses with moves mimicked from the many trending TikTok dance videos. Pink streamer pyrotechnics sprang up and soared skyward from center stage.

Chappell (a.k.a. Kayleigh Rose Amstutz) could have probably gone on stage and not said a single word. From “Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl” to “Red Wine Supernova,” lyrics to her songs were projected onto the towering American Express stage screens, but the die-hard stans effortlessly spit the words back at her like Scripture.

At the half way mark, Chappell Roan performed her rendition of Heart’s 1977 classic “Barracuda.” I took a second to ask six young people around me if they knew who the original singers of this song were. None had a clue it was even a cover. My deepest regards to the Wilson sisters, and utter despair for the budding generation!

ACL Fest was also treated to a sneak peak of her new song “The Subway.” It's a departure from her typical catchy pop sound. The song bleeds vulnerability. No doubt the Missouri-born singer can score with catchy hits, but this new number is an emotional ballad showcasing her powerhouse vocals.

I’m positive that in the coming years, I mean months, it will become very apparent that her talents range beyond constructing catchy hits with viral hooks. She will flex her ability as a vocalist and a master of emotionally evocative and complex songwriting.

Chappell Roan hardly addressed the audience between songs, pausing for a couple fleeting comments and, at one point, calling security to both side of the stage. This is understandable, considering recent press coverage of her struggles coping with a sudden, meteoric rise to fame. It must be daunting to look out over an endless sea of screaming fans after grinding away in obscurity for years.

Chappell Roan's authenticity sets her apart from established industry artists like Taylor Swift. Due to the sudden rise to fame, a professional team hasn’t had years to strategically curate and manicure her brand or public identity. She established her own lore and it shows. Her passion shows. Her realness shows. She is an artist before she is a celebrity.

Experiencing Chappell Roan live makes it clear why she’s the pop sensation of the moment.

She embodies contemporary culture just as Avril Lavigne did in 2002 Pink in 2009.

“Pink Pony Club” was the finale, an abrupt ending that saw her running off stage with four minutes still left in her set. There was no wave goodbye, no “thank you.” Not even a pause to look back. And that’s okay. What matters to most is that she showed up. She is sharing a piece of herself with millions of people. Of course that’s going to take a lot out of any young artist, but she values her fans by continuing to keep (most) of her many commitments and just give of herself.

Chappell Roan’s popular song is her namesake, she really is a “femininominon.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Midwest princess Chappell Roan was 'HOT TO GO!' at ACL Fest in front of sea of pink ponies