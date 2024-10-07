Open in App
    • Austin American-Statesman

    Real estate firm buys San Marcos industrial portfolio, its largest purchase ever

    By Shonda Novak, Austin American-Statesman,

    2 days ago

    Good afternoon, and thank you for subscribing to Building Austin, our weekly newsletter focused on real estate, growth and development in the Austin region. I'm Shonda Novak, the American-Statesman's real estate reporter.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UpNDk_0vxbcUu800

    There was news on the industrial front last week: Triten Real Estate Partners made its debut in Central Texas, with its largest purchase ever, a seven-building portfolio in San Marcos. Check out my story here .

    My w ork isn’t possible without Statesman subscribers. If you subscribe, thank you! And if you don’t, please consider supporting us today. Have tips or story ideas? Contact me at 512.913.4503, snovak@statesman.com or @snovak999.

    This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Real estate firm buys San Marcos industrial portfolio, its largest purchase ever

