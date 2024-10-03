Austin FC tops Portland Timbers on Pereira's blast to break 5-game MLS winless streak

Austin FC isn’t going out quietly.

As the club winds down the final few weeks of its season, the Verde & Black broke a five-match winless streak and earned three points for the first time since Aug. 24 with a 1-0 win over the Portland Timbers on Wednesday at Providence Park. Dani Pereira’s first league goal of the season on a shot from just outside the box late in the first half marked the difference in the contest.

Austin FC (10-13-9, 39 points, 10th in West) stays on the West coast to play its penultimate game of the season when it visits the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday. Here are some takeaways from the win over Portland:

Man of the match: Jon Gallagher

Gallagher was brilliant the entire match whether it was defending, making runs or passing to help build an attack. He also played two positions, right back and left wing, for at least the fifth time this season. He likely saved a goal with some phenomenal defending in the box midway through the first half, while his runs on the flanks caused the Timbers headaches.

With star right back Mikkel Desler out with an injury, Gallagher needed to have a stellar game. And he did just that.

Defense and Brad Stuver shine for Austin FC

This was an exceptional game by Austin FC’s defense and goalie Brad Stuver.

Aside from Gallagher, Guilherme Biro and Oleksandr Svatok were excellent, and Julio Cascante provided quality play. Stuver, who is probably the club’s MVP this season, had his usual solid showing and made several important saves.

Pereira noted it was important to get Stuver a shutout.

“As much as we want to score goals, we also want to get him clean sheets,” said Pereira, who was called up by Venezuela for national team duty during the international break that starts Sunday. “It’s always nice to have that security behind you in goal.”

OK on the road: great when scoring first

Austin FC handed Portland its first home loss since May 12 and stayed undefeated (6-0-4, 22 points) when it scores first.

“Every time we score first we play more relaxed,” Pereira said.

Strangely, the Verde & Black’s issues this year haven’t come on the road. While they haven’t been good, they’re 4-8-4 for an adequate 16 points away from Q2 Stadium, meaning if they garner a draw Saturday, they’ll have averaged a point per contest. That’s acceptable.

Going 0-3-2 in its last five home matches and being barely above .500 overall (6-5-5) at Q2 Stadium is what cost Austin FC this season .

“There are so many games you look back at this year where we could have gotten a point or three,” Pereira said.

Bukari has poor showing

New designated player Osman Bukari had his worst performance with the club since joining it in mid-July.

He was poor on the ball and didn’t make timely runs in transition or in the box when needed.

It’s not time to panic on Bukari as there will be an adjustment coming from the first division in Serbia, but with his pedigree of experience in Europe — he also played in the first divisions in Belgium and France — and high salary, the club has a lot riding on him performing well.

“There’s a level of expectation for designated players,” said Austin FC coach Josh Wolff of subbing Bukari out early in the second half. “He has to execute and deliver.”

All Austin FC needs is a miracle (apologies to Mike + The Mechanics)

Yes, Austin FC is still mathematically alive in the playoff race.

But if we’re dealing with reality, it isn’t.

For the Verde & Black to get in the playoffs, not only would they have to win their final two matches and have Portland lose its last two, but they’d have to have a plus-16 goal differential in those two contests.

The MLS record for margin of victory is seven, which has been done five times, with the most recent being in 2022 when Philadelphia beat D.C. United 7-0.

So Austin FC would have to average a margin of victory that breaks the current league record twice.

Austin FC player ratings

Forward: Diego Rubio 5.5, Osman Bukari 4, Jader Obrian 7

Midfield: Dani Pereira 8, Sebastián Driussi 7, Jhojan Valencia 6.5

Defense: Guilherme Biro 7.5, Julio Cascante 6.5, Olaksander Svatok 7.5, Jon Gallagher 8.5

Goalie: Brad Stuver 8

Subs: Hector Jiménez 5.5, Gyasi Zardes 5. (Alex Ring and Owen Wolff didn’t play long enough to be rated.)

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin FC tops Portland Timbers on Pereira's blast to break 5-game MLS winless streak