Austell is busy right now with leadership roles in heavy equipment and power systems. If you’ve got supervisor or operations experience, these could be a strong next step.

Employer: Yancey Bros. Co.

Yancey Bros. Co. Location: Austell, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of heavy equipment technicians, own daily shop operations, and keep both safety and customer satisfaction high. You’ll manage staffing, training, P&L, and workflow while working with a long-time Georgia Caterpillar dealer that offers bonuses, 401(k) match, profit sharing, and full medical, dental, and vision benefits.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Yancey Bros. Co.

Location: Austell, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive performance and process improvement for Yancey Power Systems across parts, service, and sales. This role is great if you like data, projects, and cross-team work—owning metrics, building reports, leading efficiency projects, and working directly with Caterpillar and other OEM partners, with strong benefits and growth opportunities.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.