Austell’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both bedside nurses and allied health pros. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Thrive Staffing Location: Austell, GA

Type: Travel, Internship, 13-week contract

Schedule: Weekends, Sat–Sun, 8:00 AM–8:00 PM (24 hrs/week)

Pay: $903 per week (plus potential tax-free stipends)

Weekend-only MRI role with 12-hour day shifts, ideal if you want weekdays free and steady imaging work. Requires ARMRIT or ARRT-MR, BLS, and an MRI license, with 2+ years’ MRI experience preferred.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Austell, GA

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Schedule: Days, 7A–7P, 36 hrs/week

Start Date: 11/30/2026

Pay: $1,822 per week (plus stipends for those who qualify)

Day-shift Cath Lab contract with strong weekly pay and Day 1 medical, dental, and vision benefits. Includes 401(k), weekly or daily pay, license assistance, CEUs, and referral bonuses; 1 year of experience required, no new grads.

Employer: OrthoAtlanta

Location: Austell, GA

Type: Full-time, On-site

Compensation: Competitive hourly rate + benefits

Great fit if you want hands-on ortho and sports medicine experience in a busy clinic. You’ll room patients, manage EMR intake, help coordinate surgeries and tests, and support DME fittings while working closely with physicians.

Employer: Concerto Renal Services

Location: Austell, GA

Type: PRN / Per diem

Pay: $40–$50 per hour

Schedule: Flexible PRN; minimum 2 shifts per month

PRN dialysis role inside skilled nursing/long-term care settings, perfect if you want flexibility with solid hourly pay. Requires an RN license, 1+ year nursing experience, 3+ months dialysis experience, and BLS.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare hiring in Austell moves fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.