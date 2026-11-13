Austell’s sales scene is busy right now—great mix of field, support, and leadership roles. If you like closing deals or backing up a sales team, there’s something here for you.

Employer: ALL Crane Rental of Georgia, Inc. (part of ALL Family of Companies )

ALL Crane Rental of Georgia, Inc. (part of ) Location: Austell, GA 30168

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Competitive base + commission after training (exact amount not listed)

Hybrid role for someone who knows cranes or construction equipment and wants to move into sales. You’ll visit job sites, quote crane rentals, manage a territory across Atlanta/Georgia, and log everything in a CRM. Comes with PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, disability, and 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Pathfinder Power Solutions / Yancey Bros. Co.

Location: Austell, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation + individual bonus opportunities (exact amount not listed)

Back-office hero role for the sales team: you’ll build and track quotes, follow up on bids, use CRM to find leads, and help move big power projects from quote to completion. Good fit if you’re organized, detail-focused, and strong with Excel/Word/PowerPoint, with room for training, tuition reimbursement, and advancement.

Employer: AT&T

Location: Austell, GA

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Salary: $60,300–$100,000+ total comp with uncapped commission

Door-to-door style field sales with scheduled appointments and warm leads from AT&T. You’ll demo internet and tech in customers’ homes, upsell services, and use a company vehicle. Includes paid training, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, sick leave, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, and big employee discounts on AT&T services.

Employer: MSI

Location: Austell, GA

Type: Full-time, Director level

Work Hours: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM

Salary: Not listed

Lead the cabinet sales push for MSI in this market. You’ll start as a hands-on individual contributor selling to dealers, commercial clients, and multifamily contractors, then build and manage a small sales team (2–3 reps) over 1–3 years. Heavy local travel (up to 80%) and strong benefits like bonuses, annual raises, PTO, medical/dental/vision, company-paid disability and life, tuition reimbursement, and 401(k) with match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.