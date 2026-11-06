📋 Austell, GA Admin Jobs With Multiple Local Employers

Austell’s admin job scene is busy right now, with options from small local offices to big, established companies. If you’re organized, friendly, and good with details, this week has some solid leads for you.

Employer: Sandy U. Johnson and Associates

Sandy U. Johnson and Associates Location: Austell, GA (in person)

Type: Part-time (2–3 days per week, day shift)

Pay: $13.00 – $16.00 per hour

Front desk role in a real estate office where you’ll greet visitors, answer phones, manage calendars, and handle data entry and filing. Great fit if you have 1+ year of office admin and customer relationship experience, are comfortable with Microsoft Office and Google Workspace, and like being the first friendly face people see.

Employer: Cleveland Electric Company

Location: Lithia Springs, GA (Pre-Fab Shop, near Austell)

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: Competitive pay (not listed)

Busy construction-related office role supporting field teams with invoices, reports, schedules, RFIs, submittals, and safety documents. Bilingual Spanish/English is strongly preferred, and you’ll use Excel and Word daily. Comes with Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and holidays.

Employer: Yancey Power Systems (Yancey Bros. Co.)

Location: Austell, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive pay + bonus opportunities (exact amount not listed)

Senior-level admin role supporting managers with calendar management, travel, meeting planning, reports, and handling confidential documents. You’ll need about 5 years’ experience and strong skills in Excel (VLOOKUP, pivot tables), Outlook, PowerPoint, and Adobe Acrobat. Offers full benefits, 401(k) with strong match, profit sharing, PTO, and training/advancement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.